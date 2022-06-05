BD received record $7.71b foreign aid in 10 months

The government has received record level foreign assistance of US $7.71 billion in the first 10 months of the current fiscal 2021-22 year (July-April) despite uncertainties caused by Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 pandemic.

Never before, has the country received so much foreign assistance including loan and grants such as during the full year in FY20-21, sources in the Economic Relation Division (ERD) said. This is a good news for the country, they added.

Economist Ahsan H Mansur says the leap has been made possible because of more than expected support from various donor countries and agencies, including the World Bank and the ADB, to offset the effects of the two year's pandemic.

Taking the current exchange rate at Tk 89.90 per dollar, donors released Tk 69,300 crore during July-April period, which is about 59 per cent more than the same period of last fiscal year.

Analysts say in the last fiscal 2020-21, Bangladesh received US$ 7.10 billion in assistance from development partners. Before that, in the fiscal 2019-20, the highest foreign assistance came to the country which was $ 6.38 billion.

In the 10 months of the current 2021-22 fiscal year, in July-April, Bangladesh received 4.5 per cent more assistance. Foreign debt in Bangladesh continues to increase from 2017-18.

Officials said budget support is the government's biggest advantage. Because loans include conditions for use but budgetary support such as for Covid-19 can be used in any sector without precondition. For this the government is keen to get more budgetary support in corona infection year.

During FY 22, aid pledges from development partners amounted to US$ 5. 27 billion.

ERD Secretary Fatima Yasmin emphasized that the interest rate on foreign loans in Bangladesh is very low. The current economic situation is very good; every indicator is upward. Bangladesh has more than double the reserves of Sri Lanka and Pakistan combined.

We would not make the same mistake as Sri Lanka did. So there is no problem with foreign loans.

Executive director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Ahsan H. Mansur, said, "Many less important mega projects are implemented in the country." However, if the investments made in these projects do not return quickly, a crisis may arise in the economy.

There are many mega projects we don't need at this moment. We definitely need Padma Bridge; return will come from the first day. But there is not much need for Padma rail bridge on that route.

Because using Padma bridge can bring goods easily to Dhaka from western districts. Moreover, there is water ways. "There is no such thing as extra value edition on the railways. There is little chance that return from the huge investment may come back."

The budget for FY22 has an estimated deficit of more than 6 percent which means it would need more budgetary support that in the Covid infected period.

Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam, former finance minister under caretaker government said, "Excessive borrowing from the banking system could hamper development of the private sector." The government can better look at more foreign aid for budgetary funding.















