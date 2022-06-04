63.4pc women in city harassed in public transport: Study

According to the Anchal Foundation, 63.4 per cent adolescents and young women have been facing various forms of harassment in the last six months on public transport in the capital.

Of these, 46.5 per cent have been sexually harassed, 15.3 per cent bulling, 15. 2 per cent social inequaity, 14.9 per cent gender inequality and 8.2 per cent body shaming.

This information has come up in a survey report of Anchal Foundation titled 'Harassment on Public Transport in Dhaka City: Impact of Mental Health of Adolescents and Young Women'.

The results of the survey report were unveiled at a function organised by the Anchal Foundation through virtually on Friday.

However, the research report suggests that bus, train, laguna, ride sharing, etc. of the capital Dhaka have been included in the

survey report.

The survey was conducted on school- college and university students, working women and some housewives in different areas including Azimpur, Mirpur, Gulshan, Banani, Dhanmondi, Baridhara.

A total of 805 women between the ages of 13 to 35 took part in the survey, of them the students is 86 per cent.

The research data on women who have been harassed up to 6 months before the start of the survey have been added.

The survey was conducted in both offline and online, and researcher visited students in different educational institutions.

The duration of the research was from January to March this year and the research report includes sexual harassment such as unwanted touches by the driver's assistant while getting on and off the public transport, standing close to the passengers even when there is space on the bus, touching badly, pushing, and making bad comments.

Most of the women who took part in the survey did not protest the incident to avoid trouble.

The research report reveals that the passengers were more likely to tend to sexually harass women.

Many respondents also informed that they were harassed by public transport drivers and their helpers. Most of the perpetrators are over 40 years of age.

About 85 per cent women victims informed that they had been harassed by other passengers, 20.4 per cent said they had to face such acts from helpers.

In addition, the survey found that 3 per cent were sexually harassed by helpers and 1.8 per cent by drivers.

In response to the question of who is more sexually harassed, 61.8 per cent of adolescents and young women said they have been sexually harassed by people between the ages of 40 and 59.

On the other hand, 36.3 per cent said that they have been sexually harassed by teenagers and young people, ie between the ages of 13 and 39.

While middle aged people are at the forefront of bullying, the rate is not low among adolescents.