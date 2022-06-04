Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

63.4pc women in city harassed in public transport: Study

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 361
Staff Correspondent

According to the Anchal Foundation, 63.4 per cent adolescents and young women have been facing various forms of harassment in the last six months on public transport in the capital.
Of these, 46.5 per cent have been sexually harassed, 15.3 per cent bulling, 15. 2 per cent social inequaity, 14.9 per cent gender inequality and 8.2 per cent body shaming.
This information has come up in a survey report of Anchal Foundation titled 'Harassment on Public Transport in Dhaka City: Impact of Mental Health of Adolescents and Young Women'.
The results of the survey report were unveiled at a function organised by the Anchal Foundation through virtually on Friday.
However, the research report suggests that bus, train, laguna, ride sharing, etc. of the capital Dhaka have been included in the
survey report.
The survey was conducted on school- college and university students, working women and some housewives in different areas including Azimpur, Mirpur, Gulshan, Banani, Dhanmondi, Baridhara.
A total of 805 women between the ages of 13 to 35 took part in the survey, of them the students is 86 per cent.
The research data on women who have been harassed up to 6 months before the start of the survey have been added.  
The survey was conducted in both offline and online, and researcher visited students in different educational institutions.
The duration of the research was from January to March this year and the research report includes sexual harassment such as unwanted touches by the driver's assistant while getting on and off the public transport, standing close to the passengers even when there is space on the bus, touching badly, pushing, and making bad comments.
Most of the women who took part in the survey did not protest the incident to avoid trouble.
The research report reveals that the passengers were more likely to tend to sexually harass women.
Many respondents also informed that they were harassed by public transport drivers and their helpers.  Most of the perpetrators are over 40 years of age.  
About 85 per cent women victims informed that they had been harassed by other passengers, 20.4 per cent said they had to face such acts from helpers.
In addition, the survey found that 3 per cent were sexually harassed by helpers and 1.8 per cent by drivers.
In response to the question of who is more sexually harassed, 61.8 per cent of adolescents and young women said they have been sexually harassed by people between the ages of 40 and 59.
On the other hand, 36.3 per cent said that they have been sexually harassed by teenagers and young people, ie between the ages of 13 and 39.
While middle aged people are at the forefront of bullying, the rate is not low among adolescents.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
63.4pc women in city harassed in public transport: Study
17 more dengue cases reported
Food prices dip in May, cereal output set to decline, UN agency says
Fugitive death-row war criminal arrested
8 killed in road, train accidents
DCs, UNOs urge PM to declare June 3 National Cleanup Day
Govt hospitals fail to provide all the drugs they prescribe
DU 'Ga' unit entry exam held at 8 divisions


Latest News
Announcement on fresh gas price hike on Sunday
Bicycle rally held on World Environment Day
People's sufferings mount due to price hike of essentials, says Ctg BNP
Padma Bridge lampposts lighted up partially on trial basis
Agricultural technology fair launches in Bogura
WB country director, Khaleda Zia to be invited to Padma Bridge opening
Rajshahi mango yield reduces this season, record in price
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Next election won't be acceptable without BNP: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda
Workshop on PM's 10 special initiatives held in Meymensingh
Most Read News
Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence
Modern technology being added to marine fishing boats: Rezaul
Dialogue needed on how to prevent WWIII: Russia
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days
Crimes against humanity: Fugitive death row convict held
DU 'Ga' unit admission test held
CPB calls upon people to be united for restoration of voting rights
Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
17 more dengue cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft