Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:38 PM
Fugitive death-row war criminal arrested

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 344
Staff Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Nazrul Islam, a death-row war criminal who has been on the run for years, from Mohammadpur area in the capital on Friday.
On information, the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mohammadpur area and nabbed him, RAB's legal and media wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said.
On Tuesday, International Crimes Tribunal-1 headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam handed down the death sentence to three war criminals including Nazrul for committing crimes against humanity in
Naogaon during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.
RAB arrested Nazrul Islam, a fugitive death-row convict in a case of crimes against humanity.








