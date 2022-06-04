8 killed in road, train accidents

At least eight people were killed and dozens were injured in separate road and train accidents in Munshiganj, Lakshmipur and Dinajpur on Friday.

Our Munshiganj Correspondent added that at least six youths were killed in a head-on collision between a pickup van and CNG-run autorickshaw on the Nimtali Hasara Highway in Munshiganj. Among the dead are 3 from Chandpur and 3 from Bikrampur area of Munshiganj.

The deceased were identified as CNG driver Md Tamal, 18, Jonayed Hossain Jihad, 23, Nahid Hossain Fahim, 21 and Md Samad, 21 and Jony Miah, 26. and Jihad The injured person was Ahad, 22.

Samad, the only son of Enayet Ullah Ghazi of Kalmatar Gazi Bari of Ichli area of Chandpur Sadar upazila, Ahad son of Abul Kalam of Pallibidut area, and Jihad of the same area. The other two dead are the driver of the CNG and a passenger.

Amrita Sutradhar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Narayanganj Highway Circle said the accident took place when the lorry and the Mawa-bound CNG collided head- on in Teghria area near Army camp around 12.15am on Thursday, leaving four passengers of the CNG dead on the spot and injuring others.

The wounded were shifted to the Mitford Hospital where the duty doctor declared Jony Miah dead as the condition of the other injured was critical.

Police seized the killer lorry. However, the driver and helper of the vehicle managed to flee the scene. Legal action was taken with South Keraniganj Police Station in this connection.

Our Lakshmipur Correspondent added that a 58-year-old man was killed after a pickup van hit his bicycle in Sadar upazila of Lakshmipur on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Taher, son of Mashiur Rahman of Mirzapur Hasandi village under North Hamchari union in the upazila, Our Noakhali Correspondent reports quoting Mostafa Kamal, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lakshmipur Sadar Model Police Station.

Eight other people were injured when the pickup van overturned on the side of the road after its driver lost control over the steering, he said.

Quoting locals, the OC said the accident occurred around 11am in Jamirtoli area of Lakshmipur-Ramganj road when Taher was heading towards Kali Bazar on a bicycle from his house.

The OC said the speeding pickup van from Lakshmipur hit the bicycle from the opposite direction in Jamirtoli area, leaving him injured critically. He was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Of the eight injured, three were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as their condition deteriorated, said the OC.

Our Dinajpur Correspondent added that a schoolboy was killed as a train ran over him in Chirirbandar upazila of Dinajpur district on Friday morning. Deceased Hriday Babu, 14, was resident of Vodra village in the upazila.

A train hit the boy when he was crossing the rail line in the area at about 10.15am, said Jahid Hossain, Sub-Inspector of Chirirbandar Railway Police Station said.







