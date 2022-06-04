Video
DCs, UNOs urge PM to declare June 3 National Cleanup Day

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 430
Staff Correspondent

Deputy Commissioners (DC), Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO) of different districts and country's 36,400 people urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to declare June 3 as "National Cleanup Day".
The DC and UNO of different districts made the appeal to the Prime Minister at the 6th founding anniversary celebration programme of 'BD Clean' on Friday.
Farid Uddin, founder of the organization said at the founding anniversary programme at the capital Mirpur, "We are working with the youth all over the country to build clean Bangaldesh. I believe the young generation will be able to give  our green Bengal."
He said, "About 36,000 of our workers across the country are working to develop habit among the people of using dustbins and avoid the habit of throwing waste indiscriminately anywhere. But with our 6 years effort, the number of people we could make aware of across the country is very scanty."
Mentioning that only Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina can ensure a clean
Bangladesh, Farid Uddin said, "Therefore, our appeal to Prime Minister is to create awareness about cleanliness among the people by declaring June 3 as 'National Cleanup Day'."
BD Clean started its activities on June 3, 2016 as a completely non-political and voluntary organisation to build a clean Bangladesh. It conducts various programmes around the country to create public awareness about cleanliness among the people.
Every Friday and Saturday, 167 teams of the organisation clean their own respective area in different districts and upazilas and make awareness among the people.
DC along with the District Team, the UNO with the Upazila Team and the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the local police station along with the zonal teams of BD Clean inaugurated the programme in their respective area.
Meanwhile, all DCs, UNOs and OCs also demanded the Prime Minister to declare June 3 as National Cleanup Day.


