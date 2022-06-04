Govt hospitals fail to provide all the drugs they prescribe

General people those go to government hospitals to seek free treatment and medicine most of the time get a little amount of medicines. According to the government hospital authorities, they have crisis to get medicines from supply chain and that is why they can provide about 40 to 60 per cent of the medicines against the demand.

In most of the cases, the drugs according to prescription of the outpatient department have to be bought from outside. Experts urge the whole system should be overhauled to overcome the crisis.

The outpatient department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) is overflowing with innumerable treatment and medicine seekers every day.

Even in this coronavirus pandemic period, an average of three to four thousand patients come to the outpatient department every day. Although three or four medicines are given per person, not all the medicines are available at the dispensing stores of the hospitals Even if the dose is prescribed for 10 or 15 days, but the medicines the patients get do not match up for the period.

The longer the queue on the veranda of the hospital or in front of the outpatient department, the less is the crowd at the dispensaries. However, those who come to the government hospitals for free or low cost services, don't get the total demand from the hospitals. This statistic is a little comforting in the case of residential patients.

In that case, according to the hospital authorities, if the quantity of the medicines is increased, it will be

possible to better the situation.

Visiting different wards of DMCH and talked to many patients or with their relatives and after looking at their prescriptions, they said that every day they have to buy some medicines from outside.

Shafiqul Islam, son of a patient, said his mother is being given only Paracetamol and saline from the hospital. The rest of the prescribed medicines has to be bought from outside.

Shiuli Begum, a treatment and medicine seeking patient, said, "I have been given two medicines from the hospital. There are six other medicines mentioned in the prescription which we could not get from the hospital."

Brig Gen AKM Nasir Uddin, Director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said, "We've limited quantity of medicines against the demand for the patients. For this, we share a little so that everyone gets some medicines. We have to use thousands of different medicines and all the medicines of the list are not available in our supply chain."

Statistics show that 44.6 per cent of the country's total health expenditure is spent on medicines.

Prof Dr Sayedur Rahman Khasru, Chairman, Bangladesh Pharmacology Society, said, "Institutions or hospitals need to be organized in such a way that they can effectively negotiate with the medicine manufacturing companies to ensure the quality and buy medicines at reasonable prices to deliver medicines to the patients properly."









