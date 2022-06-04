DU 'Ga' unit entry exam held at 8 divisions



Students are participating in an admission test of the Dhaka University. The photo was taken from DU Curzon Hall on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The examination started at 11:00am and ended at 12:30pm. This year, a total of 30,719 admission seekers submitted applications against 930 seats in the unit.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof

Md Akhtaruzzaman along with Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro-VC (Education) Prof ASM Maqsood Kamal and Coordinator of the 'Ga' unit admission test and Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) Prof Muhammad Abdul Moin visited the examination centre at FBS building on the DU campus in the morning.

After visiting the centre, Prof Akhtaruzzaman expressed satisfaction over the smooth and peaceful arrangement for the test and he thanked the authorities of the concerned public universities, especially the Vice-Chancellors and members of the law enforcement agencies for their overall cooperation to hold the examination.

DU Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani said more than 98 per cent of the applicants attended the test and added, "No unexpected incident took place during the examinations at any centre."

However, the admission seekers were also seen enthusiastic before the test as most of them had ambition to get a berth to study in the country's oldest university.

After the end of the test, the candidates expressed mixed reactions about the questions. Some said the questions were quite difficult and the other said most of the questions were common.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Mahmud Alam, a former student of Dhaka College, said, "I have put a lot of effort to fulfill my dream to study in this university. Most of the questions were easy for me. Rest of the matter is in God's hand now."

Besides, guardians also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of the student organisations to support the admission seekers and their guardians.

The student organisations including Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Bangladesh Chhatra Union helped the candidates in finding the seat plan at different academic buildings on the DU campus.

Apart from this, the Chhatra League set up a number of mobile toilets, brought wheelchairs to help the physically challenged students, and served water bottles to the candidates and their guardians at different points of the campus.

Chhatra Dal also received the candidates with flowers and educational materials in front of the Kazi Motahar Hossain Bhaban at the Central Shaheed Minar area.

However, the 'Kha' unit enrollment test will be held on June 4 while 'Ka' unit entry test will be held on June 10 and 'Gha' unit test on June 11. The MCQ test for the 'Ch'a unit under the Faculty of Fine Arts will be held on June 17.

















