Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:38 PM
Tipu murder suspect Musa held in Oman

Police to bring him back soon

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 386
Staff Correspondent

The authority is trying to bring back Sumon Sikdar Musa from Oman, a key suspect in the murder of Motijheel Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afnan Jamal Prity. Sumon Sikdar Musa has been arrested in Oman.
Mohiul Islam, an Additional Inspector General, who heads the National Central Bureau at the Police Headquarters said after the Interpol confirmed the arrest of Musa, Bangladesh started move to bring him back.  
The police sought the Interpol's help in arresting Musa after his name
surfaced in the investigation of Tipu's murder case. The NCB desk at the Police Headquarters is responsible for the communications with Interpol.
"Musa has been arrested in Oman. We are contacting Oman authorities to bring him back. We are also planning to send a police team. We hope to get a positive result soon," Islam said.
Tipu, 55, was shot dead in the capital's Shahjahanpur on March 24. A 22-year-old bystander, Prity, also died in the attack when she was hit by a stray bullet.
Following his death, Tipu's wife Ward Councillor Farhana Islam Dolly filed a case without naming anyone.
The detective police arrested a suspect, Masum Mohammad Akash, from Bogura on Mar 26 and said he shot Tipu. Another suspect, Arfan Ullah Damal, was arrested in Kamalapur.
After the arrest of Musa's brother Saleh Sikdar, Motijheel ward No. 10 Awami League General Secretary Omar Farook and two others on Apr 2, RAB said some local Awami League leaders took help from the underworld to kill Tipu.
They had a Tk 1.5 million fund to pay the underworld killers. Musa worked as a link between the underworld and the political circle. He also coordinated between the underworld in Dhaka and Dubai. He had left Dhaka for Dubai on Mar 12, around two weeks before the murder of Tipu. The murder of the Awami League leader was masterminded in Dubai.
According to the media reports, Musa went to Oman from Dubai last month. AKM Hafiz Akter, Additional Commissioner of the Directive Branch, who is in charge of an investigation into the murder of Tipu and Prity, also said the process to repatriate Musa has begun.
"It'll be a major success for us if we can bring back Musa through the efforts of the Police Headquarters." Akter added.


