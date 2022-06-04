Death references pile up in HC

The much-talked about death reference and appeals in the sensational 10-truck arms haul case in which 14 people, including former ministers, were sentenced to death by the Chattogram Metropolitan Special Tribunal-1 on January 30, 2014 are yet to be disposed of.

The case documents and judgment reach as death reference to the High Court from the lower court just in seven days after the latter delivers the verdict. But, the death references are yet to dispose of even after more than 8 years have elapsed.

Like this, more than 800 death reference cases are awaiting disposal by the High Court and more than 1,000 convicted persons are languishing in condemned cells with death agony across the country, Law Ministry and Supreme Court sources said.

Among these death references many notable cases including August 21 grenade attack cases, Chattogram's 10-truck arms haul case, Ramna Batamul bomb blast case, Holey Artisan Attack case, Feni's madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi murder case and Barishal's Rifat Sharif murder case were also pending before the High Court for disposal,

sources confirmed.

If a lower court sentences any person to death in a case, its judgment is examined by the HC through hearing arguments for confirmation of the death sentence.

The HC usually disposes of death reference cases serially year by year. As per the system, the court is currently preparing those death references for hearing and disposing, which it has received since 2016.

The court is yet to take up death references from 2017 to March 2022. If the death references are heard and disposed of by the present system, the death references of 2022 would be heard by the HC in 2027, a court official said on condition of anonymity.

According to sources, the authorities have started working on completing "paper books" of all pending cases of 2015 and 2016. A "paper book" contains all documents relating to the proceedings and conviction by trial courts, and it needs to be submitted prior to referring a case to the HC, sources said. After completion of the necessary work, the Chief Justice assigns a HC bench for disposal of the matter.

Considering the immense suffering of prisoners convicted by trial courts, during the immediate past vacation Chief Justice Hasan Foyez Siddique had assigned 11 HC benches to expedite the trial proceedings of death reference cases.

A total of 52 death references had been prepared for these benches and the benches were able to dispose of 20 death references cases from March 20 to March 31, according to sources.

After the vacation, now a total of five HC benches have been assigned to dispose of the death references pending with the High Court for disposal, sources added.

The country's 67 prisons had 2,006 death-row inmates, 1,952 male and 54 female, as of June 9, 2021, according to the Department of Prisons.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) former chairman, Mizanur Rahman, said long delays in disposal of cases violated human rights. "A large number of prisoners convicted by trial courts are suffering mentally due to uncertainty over their fate. The cases should be taken care of as quickly as possible, so that litigants get justice in time," he added.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury said, many death-row inmates have to wait in jails, even for more than a decade to get their appeal heard by the Supreme Court.

Soon after the trial court awarding a death sentence to any person, he or she is immediately taken to the condemned cell and had to stay there for years until the case is disposed of, he said.

On April 5, the HC issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why it should not be declared illegal to keep death-row convicts in condemned cells before their appeal and review applications are disposed of.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench of Justice M Mujibur Rahman Mia and Justice Ahmed Sohail passed also asked the government to explain why Rule 960 of the Jail Code should not be declared unconstitutional.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir, who filed the writ petition, told this correspondent in the final verdict, the death sentence, in many cases, gets reduced to life imprisonment or even the convict is acquitted. This rule is a violation of human rights, he added.

Regarding the death references, Manir said that the authorities concerned should prepare the 'paper book' quickly and more High Court benches should be formed with skilled judges for quick disposal of the cases and reducing the immense suffering of the litigants.





