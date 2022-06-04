Injured AL leader dies in Sylhet

SYLHET, June 3: An Awami League leader who was injured in an attack by his rivals died in Sylhet's Bishwanath upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Goyas Mia, 55, son of late Iskander Ali of the upazila's Baruni village.

Goyas was the Publicity Secretary of the upazila's Dashghar Union AL unit.

Goyas was attacked by his rivals while returning home from Pirer Bazar area on the night of May 28. He was rushed by his relatives to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where he died after receiving treatment for six days.

His son Mazed Ahmad has filed a case at Bishwanath police station yesterday, accusing 20 people of the attack. Another five to eight people have been accused as 'unidentified'.

Masuk Mia, another AL leader of the area, has been made the prime suspect in the case. -UNB