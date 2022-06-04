Man surrenders after killing wife in Rangpur

RANGPUR, June 3: A man surrendered to police after killing his wife on Friday for her alleged extramarital affairs with a youth in Khamar Noyabari village under Pirgachha upazila of the district.

Police said the deceased was identified as Ayesha Begum, 36, wife of Mainuddin Miah, 36, of the village.

Mainuddin informed police that he killed his wife by strangling after chopping her with sharp weapons at 3:00am on Friday due to her extramarital relations with Faruk Hossain, 28, of Momin Bazar Jagjiban village in the upazila.

Hailing from Thakurgaon district, Mainuddin has been living in Khamar Noyabari village for a long time for business reasons.

Citing locals and his statement, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP-Circle-C) Ashraful Alam Palash said the couple had a family quarrel for the last two years due to the extramarital relationship.

Local people also caught Faruk and Ayesha red-handed for adultery and handed them over to Pirgachha Police Station in the past.

After this incident, Mainuddin was persuading his wife Ayesha to stay away from immoral activities.

At one stage, he moved to Dhaka with his wife and started living there. They returned to their village house from Dhaka on May 29. -BSS