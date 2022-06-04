Yaba pills worth Tk 3cr seized in Cox's Bazar

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Friday claimed to have seized some 100,000 Yaba pills worth Tk 3 crore during a drive in Cox's Bazar.

Acting on a tip-off, a BGB team conducted the drive around 3.30am in the Rahmater Bill area of Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

Sensing the presence of the border guards, suspected smugglers opened fire. Members of the force retaliated, forcing them to flee leaving the banned drugs behind, the BGB said in a release. -UNB





