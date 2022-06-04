Video
Yaba pills worth Tk 3cr seized in Cox's Bazar

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 391

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Friday claimed to have seized some 100,000 Yaba pills worth Tk 3 crore during a drive in Cox's Bazar.
Acting on a tip-off, a BGB team conducted the drive around 3.30am in the Rahmater Bill area of Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.
Sensing the presence of the border guards, suspected smugglers opened fire. Members of the force retaliated, forcing them to flee leaving the banned drugs behind, the BGB said in a release.    -UNB


