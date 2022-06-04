Dhaka’s air quality improves

The onset of the monsoon over Bangladesh has brought some good news for the residents of Dhaka gasping for clean air.

The air quality of the densely populated metropolis has now improved from 'unhealthy' to 'moderate' category.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 93 at 11:08am on Friday, Dhaka ranked 13th on the list of world cities with the worst air quality.

India's Delhi, Chile's Santiago, and Pakistan's Lahore occupied the first, second and third spots, with AQI scores of 179, 157, and 144, respectively, in the list.

An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered 'moderate' with an acceptable air quality however; there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

An AQI between 151and 200 is considered 'unhealthy' for everyone and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants-Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.






