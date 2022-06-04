Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

No alternative to Sheikh Hasina for dev: Hanif

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 343

ISHWARDI, June 3: Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahabubul Alam Hanif on Friday said there is no alternative to leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for continuation of the country's development spree.
He said this as the chief guest this afternoon on the closing day of a two-day 'litchi fair' organized by the Krishak Unnayan Society on the Bangladesh Sugarcrop Research Institute (BSRI) campus at Ishwardi in the district.
He said the BNP-Jamaat alliance is an anti-independence evil force and it is working against the development of the Prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government.
Hanif said the BNP-Jamaat clique knows that if the current trend of development continues, they will not have the opportunity to do politics in this country in future.
"I believe if development reports are properly presented, 80 percent of the people will again vote for Sheikh Hasina in the next elections" he said.
Earlier, Hanif laid a wreath at the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BSRI. Pabna-4 lawmaker Nuruzzaman Biswas presided over the function.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man surrenders after killing wife in Rangpur
Yaba pills worth Tk 3cr seized in Cox's Bazar
Dhaka’s air quality improves
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina for dev: Hanif
Woman’s body recovered from river, son detained
Govt working to reach Sapahar’s mangoes to global markets: Sadhan
Child injured by BSF grenade wants to return home
Rape attempt on woman on moving bus Driver, helper held


Latest News
Announcement on fresh gas price hike on Sunday
Bicycle rally held on World Environment Day
People's sufferings mount due to price hike of essentials, says Ctg BNP
Padma Bridge lampposts lighted up partially on trial basis
Agricultural technology fair launches in Bogura
WB country director, Khaleda Zia to be invited to Padma Bridge opening
Rajshahi mango yield reduces this season, record in price
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Next election won't be acceptable without BNP: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda
Workshop on PM's 10 special initiatives held in Meymensingh
Most Read News
Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence
Modern technology being added to marine fishing boats: Rezaul
Dialogue needed on how to prevent WWIII: Russia
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days
Crimes against humanity: Fugitive death row convict held
DU 'Ga' unit admission test held
CPB calls upon people to be united for restoration of voting rights
Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
17 more dengue cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft