No alternative to Sheikh Hasina for dev: Hanif

ISHWARDI, June 3: Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahabubul Alam Hanif on Friday said there is no alternative to leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for continuation of the country's development spree.

He said this as the chief guest this afternoon on the closing day of a two-day 'litchi fair' organized by the Krishak Unnayan Society on the Bangladesh Sugarcrop Research Institute (BSRI) campus at Ishwardi in the district.

He said the BNP-Jamaat alliance is an anti-independence evil force and it is working against the development of the Prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

Hanif said the BNP-Jamaat clique knows that if the current trend of development continues, they will not have the opportunity to do politics in this country in future.

"I believe if development reports are properly presented, 80 percent of the people will again vote for Sheikh Hasina in the next elections" he said.

Earlier, Hanif laid a wreath at the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the BSRI. Pabna-4 lawmaker Nuruzzaman Biswas presided over the function. -BSS





