Woman’s body recovered from river, son detained

SHERPUR, June 3: Police on Friday recovered the body of a 55-year-old woman from the Bhogai river in Nalitabari union of Sherpur.

The deceased was identified as Nur Bhanu, a daily wager and wife of Sirajul Islam from the Nij Para area of Nalitabari municipality.

"Our team fished out the body around 8am after being informed by locals," said Basir Ahmed Badal, officer-in-charge of Nalitabari police station.

Her son, Faruque Ahmed, 35, has been detained in connection with the death of his mother, police said. "The body bore injury marks. We suspect that she was killed and then her body was dumped in the river," he said. -UNB





