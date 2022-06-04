Child injured by BSF grenade wants to return home

KURIGRAM, June 3: A 10-year-old Bangladeshi boy, undergoing treatment at an Indian hospital for injuries from a stun grenade hurled by the Indian border security force (BSF), has made desperate plea to return to his parents in Bangladesh.

The ill-fated child is Ramjan, son of Munir Sharif, a resident of Khuntakata village under Sarankhola upazila of Bagerhat.

The child's plight was brought to the light first by an Indian journalist named Khawja Mainuddin Chisti.

According to the report by Khawja, Munir Sharif along with his wife and son Ramjan was entering Bangladesh through the No-2 block of Dinhata police station on May 17 this year. Sensing their presence BSF blasted a stun grenade leaving Ramjan injured.

However, his parents had managed to enter Bangladesh by crossing the barbed wire fencing on the Kurigram border.

Later, BSF rescued the child and admitted him to Dinhata hospital. On information, local journalists rushed to the hospital to find out the details of the fatal incident. -UNB

