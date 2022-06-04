Lightning kills 19-year-old in city

A 19-year-old youth died after being struck by lightning in the city's Kawla area of Dakshin Khan on Thursday, his family members said. The deceased was identified as Md Rahat Ahmed Badhon, son of Md Nurunnabi from Cumilla.

According to the victim's brother Rakib, Rahat became unconscious while playing on a field near their house after a bolt of lightning struck him around 5.30pm.

Badhon was first taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he was declared dead on arrival around 8:00pm, said Bacchu Mia, inspector in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, he added. -UNB





