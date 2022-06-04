Video
BNP an international terrorist group: Kamrul

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 335
Staff Correspondent

Calling BNP as an international terrorist group Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Advocate Kamrul Islam, also former Food Minister, on Friday said that BNP will be given tooth-breaking reply for its current activities.
He made the remark at a protest rally organized by the Dhaka city North and South Mahila Awami League in front of the Jatiya Press Club to protest the death threat to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the BNP's anarchy conspiracy across the country.
Commenting on the birth of the BNP, Kamrul Islam said, "The party was formed on the prescription of Pakistan's intelligence agency -ISI. The party can never believe in democracy. The party that was born in the army camp cannot believe in democracy under any circumstances. It cannot be in favor of democracy."
He said, "Today BNP is chanting slogans. This slogan reflects their character traits. They will gradually move towards the old-fashioned way of terrorism, which is now being rehearsed. Everyone has to be ready and give a tooth-breaking answer, clearly."
Meanwhile, The Minister for Education Dipu Moni said anti-development politicians will be resisted at any cost.
She said, "People of the country will not accept those who do politics of killing, destruction and against development. Women have taken the streets and they are saying together -we will resist this evil force at any cost."
Dipu Moni said, "The evil force tried to assassinate Bangabandhu and his family in 1975, but by the grace of Allah, Bangabandhu's two daughters survived as they were abroad. That evil force has been trying for many years to wipe them out. This evil force is intensifying its activities ahead of the elections, especially with the inauguration of our dream Padma Bridge. They are behaving such arrogant manners that cannot be accepted in any politics of the world."
"It's their audacity, they want to do another '75. They say the weapons of '75 should roar again. This '75 is one of the worst and most tragic events not only in Bangladesh but all over the world. That evil power does not believe that the country can be run in a democratic way with the verdict of the people. They have always conspired and tried to make a failed state," she added.
Awami League Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Mahila Awami League President Safia Khatun, General Secretary Mahmuda Begum and others were also present at the protest rally.


