Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fakhrul calls on political parties to make unity process successful

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 343
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called on the country's left and right political parties to propel simultaneous movement with one demand to over through the Awami League government from power.
The BNP Secretary General made the call at a discussion programme organized by the Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa) at Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall at the Jatiya Press Club on Friday.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "All the left and right political parties have to work together to make our unity process successful. We can only liberate the nation from the hands of this fascist Awami League government if we all move with one demand from our respective places. "
BNP leader said, "Awami League has been running shadow Baksal for the last 15 years like in 1975. Here they have established a single authority by controlling the judiciary, the administration, law enforcement agencies, media and business organizations. They have even destroyed the electoral system." "That is why we have said very clearly, there will be no more elections under the Awami League. This government should be removed from power by handing over the responsibility of elections to a neutral government," he added.
Discussion meeting was organized on the occasion of 41st death anniversary of late President Ziaur Rahman and 5th death anniversary of Jagpa founder Shafiul Alam Pradhan.
Regarding the rise in food prices in the country, the BNP Secretary General said, "The minister says the prices of commodities are rising due to the syndicate. But this government is patronising the syndicates and took actions against the small traders. "
"Corporates are hoarding but the government is not taking any action against them," Fakhrul said.
He suggested Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader to run the government keeping in mind the 1974 famine.
BNP leader said, "During that famine, food prices increased like today. At that time the government had not taken any initiative before. Like 1974 AL is still putting the people of the country in danger by promoting the bubble development of the country."
Calling for creating an environment of democracy in the country, Fakhrul said, "Let the people speak, establish human rights. Otherwise, the people of the country will bring tragic consequences for you."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
29 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BNP an international terrorist group: Kamrul
Fakhrul calls on political parties to make unity process successful
AB Trust working for dev of distressed people in rural area
73 SPs promoted to the rank of additional DIGs
Rice hoarders fined Tk 323,000 in 4 divisions
PM urges hajj pilgrims to pray for country’s welfare, economic progress
Dams creating water-logging in Ctg removed


Latest News
Announcement on fresh gas price hike on Sunday
Bicycle rally held on World Environment Day
People's sufferings mount due to price hike of essentials, says Ctg BNP
Padma Bridge lampposts lighted up partially on trial basis
Agricultural technology fair launches in Bogura
WB country director, Khaleda Zia to be invited to Padma Bridge opening
Rajshahi mango yield reduces this season, record in price
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Next election won't be acceptable without BNP: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda
Workshop on PM's 10 special initiatives held in Meymensingh
Most Read News
Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence
Modern technology being added to marine fishing boats: Rezaul
Dialogue needed on how to prevent WWIII: Russia
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days
Crimes against humanity: Fugitive death row convict held
DU 'Ga' unit admission test held
CPB calls upon people to be united for restoration of voting rights
Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
17 more dengue cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft