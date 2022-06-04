Fakhrul calls on political parties to make unity process successful

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called on the country's left and right political parties to propel simultaneous movement with one demand to over through the Awami League government from power.

The BNP Secretary General made the call at a discussion programme organized by the Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa) at Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall at the Jatiya Press Club on Friday.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "All the left and right political parties have to work together to make our unity process successful. We can only liberate the nation from the hands of this fascist Awami League government if we all move with one demand from our respective places. "

BNP leader said, "Awami League has been running shadow Baksal for the last 15 years like in 1975. Here they have established a single authority by controlling the judiciary, the administration, law enforcement agencies, media and business organizations. They have even destroyed the electoral system." "That is why we have said very clearly, there will be no more elections under the Awami League. This government should be removed from power by handing over the responsibility of elections to a neutral government," he added.

Discussion meeting was organized on the occasion of 41st death anniversary of late President Ziaur Rahman and 5th death anniversary of Jagpa founder Shafiul Alam Pradhan.

Regarding the rise in food prices in the country, the BNP Secretary General said, "The minister says the prices of commodities are rising due to the syndicate. But this government is patronising the syndicates and took actions against the small traders. "

"Corporates are hoarding but the government is not taking any action against them," Fakhrul said.

He suggested Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader to run the government keeping in mind the 1974 famine.

BNP leader said, "During that famine, food prices increased like today. At that time the government had not taken any initiative before. Like 1974 AL is still putting the people of the country in danger by promoting the bubble development of the country."

Calling for creating an environment of democracy in the country, Fakhrul said, "Let the people speak, establish human rights. Otherwise, the people of the country will bring tragic consequences for you."











