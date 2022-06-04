AB Trust working for dev of distressed people in rural area

The helpless people can avail various types of assistance from Alhaj Ahed Ali Biswas Manob Kollan Trust or AB Trust which has been working for helpless people in rural areas of the country.

The AB Trust based in Pabna, a non-government voluntary philanthropist organization founded by some volunteers has been expanding its various types of charity activities day by day to stand by poor people.

A voluntary organization which was founded in 1988 has been working for the social and economic development of marginal and underprivileged people in rural Bangladesh.

At present, the Alhaj Ahed Ali Biswas Manob Kollan Trust or AB Trust runs two primary schools, a secondary school, a technical institute, an agriculture diploma institute, a degree college, one qawmi madrasah, and an orphanage. At least 2,000 students are studying in these institutions.

The organization has provided 5.50 acres of land at the Puran Kutipara area in Pabna Paurashava to establish educational institutions for the poor people in 2001.

It has also provided 40 acres of land in Bhobanipur area (Char area) which is about 7 kilometer away from Pabna town. This land is provided to establish educational institutions, orphanages, hospitals, religious institution, graveyards,, and playgrounds.

Especially, the organization played a good role during the coronavirus pandemic as it provided oxygen cylinders to Covid patients, and provided necessary medicines, and necessary other assistance. They also distributed food among the helpless people during the pandemic.

The AB Trust is also working to set up some more employment-oriented institutions in a bid to remove unemployment.

















