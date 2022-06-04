Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AB Trust working for dev of distressed people in rural area

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 331
Staff Correspondent

The helpless people can avail various types of assistance from Alhaj Ahed Ali Biswas Manob Kollan Trust or AB Trust which has been working for helpless people in rural areas of the country.
The AB Trust based in Pabna, a non-government voluntary philanthropist organization founded by some volunteers has been expanding its various types of charity activities day by day to stand by poor people.
A voluntary organization which was founded in 1988 has been working for the social and economic development of marginal and underprivileged people in rural Bangladesh.
At present, the Alhaj Ahed Ali Biswas Manob Kollan Trust or AB Trust runs two primary schools, a secondary school, a technical institute, an agriculture diploma institute, a degree college, one qawmi madrasah, and an orphanage. At least 2,000 students are studying in these institutions.
The organization has provided 5.50 acres of land at the Puran Kutipara area in Pabna Paurashava to establish educational institutions for the poor people in 2001.
It has also provided 40 acres of land in Bhobanipur area (Char area) which is about 7 kilometer away from Pabna town. This land is provided to establish educational institutions, orphanages, hospitals, religious institution, graveyards,, and playgrounds.
Especially, the organization played a good role during the coronavirus pandemic as it provided oxygen cylinders to Covid patients, and provided necessary medicines, and necessary other assistance. They also distributed food among the helpless people during the pandemic.
The AB Trust is also working to set up some more employment-oriented institutions in a bid to remove unemployment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
29 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BNP an international terrorist group: Kamrul
Fakhrul calls on political parties to make unity process successful
AB Trust working for dev of distressed people in rural area
73 SPs promoted to the rank of additional DIGs
Rice hoarders fined Tk 323,000 in 4 divisions
PM urges hajj pilgrims to pray for country’s welfare, economic progress
Dams creating water-logging in Ctg removed


Latest News
Announcement on fresh gas price hike on Sunday
Bicycle rally held on World Environment Day
People's sufferings mount due to price hike of essentials, says Ctg BNP
Padma Bridge lampposts lighted up partially on trial basis
Agricultural technology fair launches in Bogura
WB country director, Khaleda Zia to be invited to Padma Bridge opening
Rajshahi mango yield reduces this season, record in price
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Next election won't be acceptable without BNP: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda
Workshop on PM's 10 special initiatives held in Meymensingh
Most Read News
Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence
Modern technology being added to marine fishing boats: Rezaul
Dialogue needed on how to prevent WWIII: Russia
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days
Crimes against humanity: Fugitive death row convict held
DU 'Ga' unit admission test held
CPB calls upon people to be united for restoration of voting rights
Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
17 more dengue cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft