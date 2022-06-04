73 SPs promoted to the rank of additional DIGs

The government has promoted a total 73 Superintendents of Police (SPs) to the rank of Additional Deputy Inspectors General (Adi DIGs) of Police.

Public Security Division of the Home Ministry last night issued a gazette notification signed by Deputy Secretary Dhananjay Kumar Das in this regard.

The Home Ministry has given the promotion to these SPs upon a recommendation by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the Home Ministry on Thursday and later the ministry issued the notification.

Of the newly promoted Additional DIGs, 37 officers from the batch of 21st BCS, 30 officers from the batch of 22nd BCS and rest six from the batch of 24th BCS.

The Ministry has also instructed the newly promoted officers to join to the Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division directly or through e-mail immediately.







