Rice hoarders fined Tk 323,000 in 4 divisions

Anti-hoarding drive fined Tk 323,000 in 4 divisions around the country for hoarding rice illegally.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as per the decision of the meeting of the National Committee of Food Security.

Mobile court of the district and upazila administration conducted the operation and imposed the fine. The fines were collected in cash.

Of these, Dhaka division was fined Tk 74,000, Chittagong Division Tk 63,000, Rajshahi Division Tk 1 lakh 50 thousand and Rangpur Division Tk 36,000.

Khulna, Barisal, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions' district administration office said they found no irregularities at the rice markets.









