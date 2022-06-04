Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Rice hoarders fined Tk 323,000 in 4 divisions

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 428
Staff Correspondent

Anti-hoarding drive fined Tk 323,000 in 4 divisions around the country for hoarding rice illegally.  
The operation was carried out on the instructions of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as per the decision of the meeting of the National Committee of Food Security.
Mobile court of the district and upazila administration conducted the operation and imposed the fine.  The fines were collected in cash.
Of these, Dhaka division was fined Tk 74,000, Chittagong Division Tk 63,000, Rajshahi Division Tk 1 lakh 50 thousand and Rangpur Division Tk 36,000.
Khulna, Barisal, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions' district administration office said they found no irregularities at the rice markets.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
29 new Covid cases in 24hrs
BNP an international terrorist group: Kamrul
Fakhrul calls on political parties to make unity process successful
AB Trust working for dev of distressed people in rural area
73 SPs promoted to the rank of additional DIGs
Rice hoarders fined Tk 323,000 in 4 divisions
PM urges hajj pilgrims to pray for country’s welfare, economic progress
Dams creating water-logging in Ctg removed


Latest News
Announcement on fresh gas price hike on Sunday
Bicycle rally held on World Environment Day
People's sufferings mount due to price hike of essentials, says Ctg BNP
Padma Bridge lampposts lighted up partially on trial basis
Agricultural technology fair launches in Bogura
WB country director, Khaleda Zia to be invited to Padma Bridge opening
Rajshahi mango yield reduces this season, record in price
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Next election won't be acceptable without BNP: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda
Workshop on PM's 10 special initiatives held in Meymensingh
Most Read News
Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence
Modern technology being added to marine fishing boats: Rezaul
Dialogue needed on how to prevent WWIII: Russia
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days
Crimes against humanity: Fugitive death row convict held
DU 'Ga' unit admission test held
CPB calls upon people to be united for restoration of voting rights
Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
17 more dengue cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft