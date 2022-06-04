

PM urges hajj pilgrims to pray for country’s welfare, economic progress

"My call to all of you (hajj pilgrims) is that you must pray for Bangladesh and its people so that the country may stay safe from the natural disasters and pandemics like Coronavirus . . . and we can take the economic and other development activities ahead further," she said.

The premier said this while inaugurating Hajj Activities-2022 at Hajj Office in the capital as chief guest, joining the event virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Mentioning that her government has developed the hajj management using modern technology, Sheikh Hasina said, "It is our duty to arrange all the facilities so that those who are going to Saudi Arabia can perform hajj and worship properly."

She called upon all to uphold the dignity of the very peaceful and holy religion, Islam. "Islam is a very peaceful and holy religion and it is the best religion. So, it is the duty for all of us to maintain its dignity."

Referring to Bangladesh's ongoing economic progress, the Prime Minister said "Please pray for the country so that we can move ahead in the development journey and every person can get foods, clothes, shelter, medicare and education, and thus an improved and decent life."

She also asked the pilgrims to abide by the rules and laws of Saudi Arabia while performing their hajj rituals there. "It is the duty of all of us to uphold the country's dignity. Keep it in mind," she added.

The first hajj flight, carrying 419 pilgrims, from Bangladesh is scheduled to depart for Saudi Arabia on Sunday (tomorrow). As the Coronavirus situation is a little better, this year, the holy Hajj is going to be held (on July 08 depending on the moon sighting) with one million pilgrims from all over the world. Of them, 57,585 hajj pilgrims will be from Bangladesh.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 127,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh performed hajj in 2019.

The head of government exchanged pleasantries with the pilgrims and requested them to offer prayers for the people of Bangladesh and her family members who were brutally killed in 1975.

With State Minister for Religious Affairs Md. Faridul Haque Khan, MP, in the chair, secretary of the ministry Kazi Enamul Hassan delivered welcome address.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali, Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan and Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim also spoke.

The Prime Minister said her government made the Hajj and Umrah Management Act-2021 for ensuring smooth performance of hajj by Bangladeshi devotees. "We've taken proper measures so that the hajj pilgrims can travel and perform the hajj without facing any harassment," she said. Sheikh Hasina said the measures were taken following her experiences as she found many irregularities in hajj management (for Bangladeshi pilgrims) since she first performed the Umrah in 1984, and the hajj in 1985 at the invitation of the king of Saudi Arabia.

She added, "So, we made efforts to improve the hajj management after coming to power in 1996 and we've been able to improve the management in phases."

Noting that her government transformed the country into Digital Bangladesh, she said, "Today e-Hajj management was introduced and so, the pilgrims wouldn't face the sufferings as they did in the past. We've been able to remove the sufferings."

"It is our duty to ensure that the pilgrims can perform their hajj and offer their prayers smoothly," she added. "Through the Road to Mecca Initiative, we have been able to make our Hajj management more technology-based. The immigration (Saudi Arabia's) takes place in Dhaka so that there remains no issue of difficulties and harassment," she said, adding, "The Saudi government has taken steps to ensure that the luggage reaches its destination (pilgrim's place of residence). Dedicated air service is being provided." -BSS









