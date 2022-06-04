Video
Dams creating water-logging in Ctg removed

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 368
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jun 3: All 36 dams in the 36 canals have already been removed. Apprehension of heavy water-logging here during the rainy season has been removed from the port city, Chattogram.
A group of experts from Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), Divisional Commissioner office and the Project office of the "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water-logging of Chattogram" visited over 30 canals on Thursday.But they could not find any dam on those canals.
Lt Col M Shaha Ali told the Daily Observer that the dams were erected in the canals for temporary basis during the works. But as soon as the works of excavation have been completed, those dams were removed, he said.
So, there was no existence of dam in the canal for a long time, Shah Ali confirmed.
CCC claimed that those dams erected in the canals during the excavation works might worsen water-logging problem during the rainy season. So, they urgently needed to remove a total of 36 dams erecting in 18 canals of the city during the excavation of those canals. CCC recently asked the CDA to remove those dams from the canals within the next 10 days. Otherwise, the port city might see an unprecedented water-logging during the rainy season.
The CCC in its Annual General Meeting held on May 29 also passed a resolution in this regard.
In connection with the demand of CCC, the high-powered team visited over 30 canals on Thursday and they were satisfied that there was no existence of dams on those canals that might cause heavy water-logging in the city.
According to CDA master plan there were a total of 57 canals in the city. Of them, 36 canals have been brought under the project.
But the Chattogram City Corporation has already declared that they would excavate the rest 21 canals.
So, a total of 57 sluice gates should be installed at all the estuaries of 57 canals or remove water-logging problem from the city completely.
Meanwhile, excavation of 7 canals that had been completed will be handed over to CDA. The rest 18 canals will be completed by the next year, Project Director Shah Ali confirmed.
The seven canals those have been completed are; Rajakhali-2, Kalabagicha, Mariam Bibi, Guptakhal, and Sadarghat-1 and Sadarghat-2, Azab Bahar Khal.
Three mega projects by CDA and Bangladesh Army; WDB project and CCC are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from the port city. The total cost of those projects had been estimated over Tk 14,000 crore.
WDB had started their works of the water-logging project at Tk 1620 crore in Chattogram in October after a long time.
The Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of Chattogram water-logging removal project is increasing the cost to Tk 10,400 crore from the existing Tk 5, 616 crore which is now waiting for the approval of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).


