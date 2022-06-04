Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sliti stars as Tunisia run riot against 10-man Equatorial Guinea

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 337

JOHANNESBURG, JUNE 3: Naim Sliti scored and created two other goals as Qatar World Cup qualifiers Tunisia began a four-match build-up this month by hammering 10-man Equatorial Guinea 4-0 in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.   
Sliti broke the stubborn resistance of the Equatoguineans on 56 minutes when, after two failed attempts by the visitors to clear a cross, the Saudi Arabia-based forward slammed the ball into the net.
After Joan Elo was sent off following a second yellow card, a Sliti cross enabled substitute Seifeddine Jaziri to ned past goalkeeper Jesus Owono on 77 minutes at Rades on the outskirts of Tunis.
Another substitute, veteran Youssef Msakni, had a dramatic impact by scoring with his feet on 80 and 85 minutes, and a Sliti pass set up the first.  
Next for the Carthage Eagles is a visit to Botswana for another Cup of Nations Group J fixture on Sunday after travelling virtually the length of the vast continent.
Tunisia then face an even longer journey, to Japan, for Kirin Cup matches against Chile on June 10 and Ghana or Japan four days later.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sliti stars as Tunisia run riot against 10-man Equatorial Guinea
Gauff in 'peace, end gun violence' message at French Open
CONCACAF Champions League set for expansion from 2024
Liverpool dismayed by 'disgraceful' claims from French Interior Minister
Spain pegged back by late Portugal equaliser
Real Madrid defend fans, demand answers after chaos at Stade de France
England debutant Potts strikes again in New Zealand series opener
Germany boss Flick wary of Mancini's under-fire Italy


Latest News
Announcement on fresh gas price hike on Sunday
Bicycle rally held on World Environment Day
People's sufferings mount due to price hike of essentials, says Ctg BNP
Padma Bridge lampposts lighted up partially on trial basis
Agricultural technology fair launches in Bogura
WB country director, Khaleda Zia to be invited to Padma Bridge opening
Rajshahi mango yield reduces this season, record in price
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Next election won't be acceptable without BNP: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda
Workshop on PM's 10 special initiatives held in Meymensingh
Most Read News
Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence
Modern technology being added to marine fishing boats: Rezaul
Dialogue needed on how to prevent WWIII: Russia
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days
Crimes against humanity: Fugitive death row convict held
DU 'Ga' unit admission test held
CPB calls upon people to be united for restoration of voting rights
Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
17 more dengue cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft