Sliti stars as Tunisia run riot against 10-man Equatorial Guinea

JOHANNESBURG, JUNE 3: Naim Sliti scored and created two other goals as Qatar World Cup qualifiers Tunisia began a four-match build-up this month by hammering 10-man Equatorial Guinea 4-0 in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

Sliti broke the stubborn resistance of the Equatoguineans on 56 minutes when, after two failed attempts by the visitors to clear a cross, the Saudi Arabia-based forward slammed the ball into the net.

After Joan Elo was sent off following a second yellow card, a Sliti cross enabled substitute Seifeddine Jaziri to ned past goalkeeper Jesus Owono on 77 minutes at Rades on the outskirts of Tunis.

Another substitute, veteran Youssef Msakni, had a dramatic impact by scoring with his feet on 80 and 85 minutes, and a Sliti pass set up the first.

Next for the Carthage Eagles is a visit to Botswana for another Cup of Nations Group J fixture on Sunday after travelling virtually the length of the vast continent.

Tunisia then face an even longer journey, to Japan, for Kirin Cup matches against Chile on June 10 and Ghana or Japan four days later. -AFP