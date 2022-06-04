Video
CONCACAF Champions League set for expansion from 2024

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

MIAMI, JUNE 3: Eleven more teams will join an expanded CONCACAF Champions League from 2024 under a sweeping revamp of the competition unveiled on Wednesday.
CONCACAF, the governing body for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, said in a statement that the club tournament would increase from 16 to 27 teams after the 2023 tournament.
Eighteen teams participating in the competition will come from North America, with as many as nine sides from the United States and Canada potentially able to qualify.
Under the new format, 22 teams will play in 11 home-and-away first round games, with five other teams automatically advancing to the last 16.
The tournament will proceed as a home-and-away knockout tournament until the final, which will be played as a single game one-off fixture.
Major League Soccer is guaranteed at least five entrants under the revised format.     -AFP


