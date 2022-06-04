Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Real Madrid defend fans, demand answers after chaos at Stade de France

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 366

Real Madrid fans gather at Cibeles square to celebrate their team's 14th European Cup on May 29, 2022, in Madrid, a day after beating Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris. Real Madrid claimed a 14th European Cup as Vinicius Junior's goal saw them beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final at the Stade de France amid chaotic scenes yesterday. photo: AFP

Real Madrid fans gather at Cibeles square to celebrate their team's 14th European Cup on May 29, 2022, in Madrid, a day after beating Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris. Real Madrid claimed a 14th European Cup as Vinicius Junior's goal saw them beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final at the Stade de France amid chaotic scenes yesterday. photo: AFP

MADRID, JUNE 3: Real Madrid on Friday demanded an explanation for the way fans were treated at the Champions League final last weekend and said authorities must take responsibility for the ugly scenes in Paris which the club said were "far removed from the values" of the sport.
In the statement published "in defence of supporters", Madrid asked why the Stade de France was chosen as the venue for the final against Liverpool and asked "who was responsible for leaving the fans helpless and defenceless."
Some Madrid fans have said they were victims of crime after the match on Saturday, with many reporting being assaulted and robbed outside the stadium.
Before the game, thousands of Liverpool fans with tickets had to wait for hours to enter the ground, with French police using tear gas and pepper spray on crowds.
Some Liverpool supporters said they feared being crushed after small openings were used to filter the queues.
In a statement on Friday, Real Madrid said: "We understand that what should have been a great celebration of football for all the fans who attended the game turned into unfortunate events that have caused deep outrage around the world.   
"As has been clearly seen in the revealing images offered by the media, many of the fans were violently assaulted, harassed and robbed.
"Some (of these) events also took place when they were driving in their cars or on buses, fearing for their physical well-being.
"Some of them even had to spend the night in the hospital for injuries received.   
"Football has transmitted to the world an image far removed from the values and objectives that it must always pursue.   
"Our followers and fans deserve a response and that the relevant responsibilities be taken so that situations like the ones experienced are eradicated forever from football and sport."
On Wednesday, France's interior minister Gerald Darmanin rowed back a little on his defence of the handling of the final by police.
He conceded, after increasing pressure with it being reported President Emmanuel Macron was furious with him over the damage to France's image, that "clearly things could have been organised better."
However, Liverpool's CEO Billy Hogan was far from satisfied with his concession.
"My response to the French minister's comments again, as I said earlier in the week, is just one of disbelief frankly," Hogan told the Liverpool website on Thursday.
"The pain, the grief, the harm, the hurt that they suffered on Saturday, and now to be told by a French minister that only Liverpool fans have been a problem, it's just disgraceful."
UEFA, football's governing body in Europe, has commissioned an independent report into what happened at the game.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sliti stars as Tunisia run riot against 10-man Equatorial Guinea
Gauff in 'peace, end gun violence' message at French Open
CONCACAF Champions League set for expansion from 2024
Liverpool dismayed by 'disgraceful' claims from French Interior Minister
Spain pegged back by late Portugal equaliser
Real Madrid defend fans, demand answers after chaos at Stade de France
England debutant Potts strikes again in New Zealand series opener
Germany boss Flick wary of Mancini's under-fire Italy


Latest News
Announcement on fresh gas price hike on Sunday
Bicycle rally held on World Environment Day
People's sufferings mount due to price hike of essentials, says Ctg BNP
Padma Bridge lampposts lighted up partially on trial basis
Agricultural technology fair launches in Bogura
WB country director, Khaleda Zia to be invited to Padma Bridge opening
Rajshahi mango yield reduces this season, record in price
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Next election won't be acceptable without BNP: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda
Workshop on PM's 10 special initiatives held in Meymensingh
Most Read News
Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence
Modern technology being added to marine fishing boats: Rezaul
Dialogue needed on how to prevent WWIII: Russia
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days
Crimes against humanity: Fugitive death row convict held
DU 'Ga' unit admission test held
CPB calls upon people to be united for restoration of voting rights
Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
17 more dengue cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft