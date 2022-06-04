Video
England debutant Potts strikes again in New Zealand series opener

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 370

England's Matthew Potts celebrates after the dismissal of New Zealand's Tom Latham (not seen) on the second day of the first cricket Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London on June 3, 2022. photo: AFP

England's Matthew Potts celebrates after the dismissal of New Zealand's Tom Latham (not seen) on the second day of the first cricket Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London on June 3, 2022. photo: AFP

LONDON, JUNE 3: England debutant Matthew Potts removed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for the second time in the match as his dream start to Test cricket continued at Lord's on Friday.
Potts, who took a superb four wickets for 13 runs in New Zealand's meagre first innings 132, dismissed both star batsman Williamson and opener Tom Latham on Friday, with the World Test champions 38 for three in their second innings at lunch on the second day -- a lead of just 29 runs.
After Will Young had fallen for his second score of one in this match, caught behind off the recalled James Anderson, Williamson started to build an innings, driving England great Anderson down the ground for four in typically stylish fashion.
But Potts proved his undoing once again in the first Test of a three-match series. The 23-year-old Durham quick, who dismissed Williamson with just his fifth ball in Test cricket on Thursday, produced a fine lifting delivery that the Black Caps skipper could only edge to Jonny Bairstow at third slip. Williamson was out for 15 and New Zealand's 30 for two soon became 35 for three when Potts had Tom Latham (14) caught behind off such a thin edge that wicketkeeper Ben Foakes did not even appeal.
Earlier concussion substitute Matt Parkinson, like Potts making his Test debut, helped England into a slender first-innings lead of nine runs. Parkinson, who travelled down from Manchester on Thursday as England's first concussion substitute after fellow spinner Jack Leach was injured fielding, walked out to bat with the hosts 130 for nine.    -AFP


