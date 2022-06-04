Video
Kool-BSPA Sports Award 2021

Miraz Sportsperson of the Year

Topu receives Popular Choice Award

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 371
Sports Reporter

Mehedi Hasan Miraz receiving BSPA sportsperson of the year crest from cricket coach Mohammad Salahuddin along with Nazmul Abedeen Fahim during the award giving ceremony of Kool-BSPA Sports Award 2021 at a city hotel on Friday. photo: Courtesy

Mehedi Hasan Miraz receiving BSPA sportsperson of the year crest from cricket coach Mohammad Salahuddin along with Nazmul Abedeen Fahim during the award giving ceremony of Kool-BSPA Sports Award 2021 at a city hotel on Friday. photo: Courtesy

Cricketer Mehedi Hasan Miraz became the Sportsperson of the year of Kool-BSPA Sports Award 2021 held at InterContinental Hotel in Dhaka on Friday.
Ace Footballer Topu Barman received the Popular Choice Award for the year 2021 after being elected by sports fans.
Earlier, Cricketer Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Footballer Topu Barman and Cricketer Sharmin Akhter Supta were shortlisted for the Popular Choice Award 2021.
The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 winning Bangladesh team was also given a warm reception there.
On the other hand, Miraz was awarded the Cricketer of the Year 2021 status as well. Topu was named the Footballer of the year while Sohanur Rahman Sabuj was honoured for being the Hockey player of the year, Diya for the Archer of the year and Maksuda Akter Mou for the Bodybuilder of the year status.
Bashundhara Kings coach Oscar Bruzon Barreras was awarded the coach of the year, Faisal Hossain the Cyclist of the year and Supta the Woman cricketer of the year.
The uprising sportspersons of the year were Ritu Akter in Athletics, Shariful Islam in Cricket and Ali Kader Haque in Gymnastics.
A football coach from Satkhira, Akber Ali and Cricket organiser from Madaripur, Amiruzzaman Amir Babu was awarded as the Grassroots Sportspersons of the year.
However, coach Akber died of cardiac arrest just before leaving for Dhaka to receive the award on Thursday. National women's football team captain Sabina Khatun received the trophy on behalf of her deceased coach.
Former footballer Abdul Gaffar was given the Award of Special Honour while Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) secretary-general Syed Shahed Reza received the Sports Organiser of the Year Award.
Bangladesh Chess Federation was handed the best sporting federation award in 2021 for activities and events throughout the year.
ISP Aamra Network was honoured as the best sports sponsor of the year award for its contribution in 2021.
A total of 19 former and current sportspersons, organisers and sponsors in 16 different categories were honoured on the day.
Square Toiletries Ltd had sponsored Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA) to arrange the prestigious award programme like the previous times.
BSPA Sports Award is the second most important Sports Award in the country. It was considered the vital recognition for a sportsperson in the country once as a BSPA awardee was automatically considered for the National Sports Award, the topmost award for the sportspersons.









