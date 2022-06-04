Video
Saturday, 4 June, 2022
Sports

Sufil joins with team in Malaysia

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 355

Forward Mahbubur Rahmna Sufil on Friday joined the national football team in Malaysia to participate the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers scheduled to be held from June 8-14 in Malaysia.
Although Sufil was a 23-member of coach Javier Cabrera's team, but he could not go to Indonesia to play the FIFA Tier-1 friendly match due to visa complication. It was earlier decided that when Bangladesh team would reach Malaysia from Indonesia, Sufil would go there directly and join with the team.
"Mahbubur Rahman Sufil has joined the Bangladesh national football team in Malaysia today. The members of the national football team gathered at the mosque near the hotel and performed the jumma prayer," according to a message received here from Bangladesh Football Federation on Friday.
Meanwhile, the coach did not keep any schedule practice for the players on Friday. The booters went through a good recovery session in swimming pool in the morning. Then the players performed their Friday's prayer. After taking a day rest the players will start their schedule practice from today (Saturday).
Earlier, on Wednesday last, Bangladesh earned a fighting goalless draw with Indonesia national football team in the FIFA tier-1 Int'l match and now the team's next mission is AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers.
Bangladesh which placed at group E along with Bahrain Turkmenistan and Malaysia in the AFC Asian Cup, will play the first match against Bahrain on June 8, face against Turkmenistan on June 11 and meet host Malaysia on June 14.


