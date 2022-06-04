Shakib best captain in current team condition, says Miraz

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was one of the shortlisted candidates as Bangladesh Test captain after Mominul Haque's stepping down. The BCB named Shakib Al Hasan as Test captain and Liton Das was made his deputy.

Miraz however, thinks that he has no possibility to be a captain of Bangladesh when Shakib is available. He also termed Shakib as 'the best' option curing current team condition.

"When Shakib is available, how can I be there?," Miraz threw a counter question to journalists after receiving BSPA Best Sports Person Award 2021 on Friday. "He led Bangladesh for a long time earlier and he is an experienced player. He is the best as captain especially during a tough situation we are going through now."

"We have other senior players and it's important for them to take responsibilities as we, the junior players, are playing gradually and learning from them. We'll learn more from them and will improve our experience level," he added.

Miraz captained Bangladesh Under-19 team and is frequently seen to lead franchise teams in BPL, is keen to focus on his performance now. He said, "I have no headache about captaincy rather I am concern about how I can perform and take my country upper stages".

Bangladesh lost both the Tests during their last West Indies tour in 2018 and were wrapped up on 43 in the first Test. Citing that memory, Miraz expressed his hope to do well during forthcoming tour.

"We are going to play three formats there. Last time we couldn't do well. So, we must try to do something well this time. Shakib is in good form and the batters who are in pad patch, hopefully, will come out very soon," he expressed his hope.

Miraz, a handy all-rounder, comes to bat at 7 under national cap, is in good form with the bat in recent days. He thinks that his batting contribution is very important for the team. In this regard he said, "Batting is very important to me and perhaps it's more important for the team. A 50 or 100 run's partnership from the place I come to bat on can bring a big change. I am working with the coach and improving some tinny areas. Hopefully things will be helpful".















