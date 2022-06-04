Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Bring bad bikers to book

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 348

Dear Sir,
More than 350 patients have been admitted to the National Orthopedic Hospital and Rehabilitation Institution in the last six days due to road accidents. At the time, 30 percent of Assad's patients were hospitalized with motorcycle accidents. Many of them had to have their limbs amputated. Apart from motorcycles, CNG-powered auto rickshaws have more accidents. There are less bus and truck accidents than that. Most of the injured were seriously injured.

So many accidents are happening due to non-observance of motorcycle rules on roads and highways.Everywhere in Bangladesh especially in north Bengal facing the same problems especially for teenagers they do not maintain proper rules of bike, they are facing problems but general peoples also facing problem. Everyday many people are admitted to the hospital, some of them die, and some of them lose their organs. General peoples are always afraid for motorcycle riders. Immediate authority should proper steps for this issue and need to make punishment for bad motorcycle bikers.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bring bad bikers to book
Time for humankind to start healing the planet
Improving Iran-Saudi relations important for peace in Middle East
World Environment Day and the IPCC Report 2022
Tea industry deserves special attention
Forthcoming budget amid economic challenges
Post-flood waterborne diseases
Rohingya Refugees Need Sustained Support from International Community


Latest News
Announcement on fresh gas price hike on Sunday
Bicycle rally held on World Environment Day
Padma Bridge lampposts lighted up partially on trial basis
Agricultural technology fair launches in Bogura
WB country director, Khaleda Zia to be invited to Padma Bridge opening
Rajshahi mango yield reduces this season, record in price
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Next election won't be acceptable without BNP: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda
Workshop on PM's 10 special initiatives held in Meymensingh
District conference of 'Swadhinota Sikkhok Porishad' held in Natore
Most Read News
Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence
Modern technology being added to marine fishing boats: Rezaul
Dialogue needed on how to prevent WWIII: Russia
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days
Crimes against humanity: Fugitive death row convict held
DU 'Ga' unit admission test held
CPB calls upon people to be united for restoration of voting rights
Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
17 more dengue cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft