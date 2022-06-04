Bring bad bikers to book

Dear Sir,

More than 350 patients have been admitted to the National Orthopedic Hospital and Rehabilitation Institution in the last six days due to road accidents. At the time, 30 percent of Assad's patients were hospitalized with motorcycle accidents. Many of them had to have their limbs amputated. Apart from motorcycles, CNG-powered auto rickshaws have more accidents. There are less bus and truck accidents than that. Most of the injured were seriously injured.



So many accidents are happening due to non-observance of motorcycle rules on roads and highways.Everywhere in Bangladesh especially in north Bengal facing the same problems especially for teenagers they do not maintain proper rules of bike, they are facing problems but general peoples also facing problem. Everyday many people are admitted to the hospital, some of them die, and some of them lose their organs. General peoples are always afraid for motorcycle riders. Immediate authority should proper steps for this issue and need to make punishment for bad motorcycle bikers.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)