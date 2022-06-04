Improving Iran-Saudi relations important for peace in Middle East







In the aftermath of the revolution, radical changes took place in the overall sector of Iran. Former allies Israel and the United States became enemy states. As a result of the Shiite supremacist policy, tensions with Saudi Arabia began.



From then on, the distance continues to increase. The decades-long Iraq-Iran war deepens the Shia-Sunni conflict.



The bitterness of the relationship has taken a huge shape in the past era. The Iran-Saudi rivalry culminates in communal, economic and geopolitical influences. Former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called it the "new Cold War."



This war was manifested in 2011. Iran and Saudi Arabia then embarked on a game of domination centered on the Arab Spring. At the same time, changes were taking place in Saudi foreign policy. They began to provide financial and political as well as direct military assistance to the supporters.



Evidence of this is the participation of Saudi tanks in Lebanon and the bombing of the Saudi alliance in Yemen. Iran has also created pro-militia forces across the Middle East. Through them, Iran is now strong enough in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. The Saudis are far behind in the race for supremacy.



Meanwhile, Iran's nuclear programme has deprived the Saudi alliance of sleep. The six-nation nuclear deal with Iran and Obama's secret correspondence with Iran's supreme religious leader proves that the United States has acknowledged Iran's role in the region. This raises concerns in Saudi Arabia.



The two countries ended diplomatic relations in 2016 over the execution of a Shiite cleric in Saudi Arabia. Then the importance of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict diminished. In order to suppress Iran, the Gulf States are encouraged to normalize relations with Israel through economic and security cooperation. As a result, the GCC countries are easily involved in the Iran-Israel proxy war.



In spite of all this, the diplomatic circles of Iran and Saudi Arabia have been active since last year in normalizing bilateral relations. So far in the last year, more than five secret bilateral meetings have been held. Iraq is playing a commendable role as a mediator.



Initiatives to improve relations between the two countries have been taken several times before. Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad attended the first annual summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in 2007.



However, the organization was founded in 1980 to counter Iran's revolutionary ambitions. The visit by the Iranian president indicates a possible positive change in relations.



Shortly after the meeting, Ahmadinejad was invited to Saudi Arabia to take part in the annual Hajj in Mecca. But this effort to improve relations did not last long in the United States.



Saudi Arabia's six-decade-old ally, the United States, has recently changed its Middle East policy. US President Joe Biden has withdrawn his missile defense system, which is supposed to protect Saudi Arabia.



The Yemen attack and the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi have also left scars on Saudi-US relations. As a result, Saudi Arabia has rejected a request from the United States and its allies to stabilize the ongoing global fuel market.



At the same time, the number of Iranian-backed attacks inside Saudi Arabia has increased. An attack by Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery in 2020 has forced King Salman to reconsider.



The goodwill of both is evident in the recent efforts to normalize relations. It is in the interest of both countries to develop relations.



At present, the Saudi government is working to implement Vision 2030 to build an economy based on industry, trade and tourism by eliminating oil dependence. But if state security and peace are not ensured, the planned overall work may end in failure.



Saudi Arabia's oil-based economy is largely dependent on the Strait of Hormuz. Much of the 3.2-kilometer-long strait is controlled by the Iranian navy. If Iran were to destabilize the strait, the only way out would be the Bab al-Mandeb strait.



With this, it is possible to export oil to Saudi Arabia's largest oil buyers in South Asia. The route is located off the coast of Yemen, most of which is now controlled by Iranian-backed Houthis.



On the other hand, Iran is cornered in world trade in the face of US and Israeli pressure. If relations with Saudi Arabia improve, Iran's economy will benefit in many ways, including trade and investment.



Once Saudi Arabia resumes bilateral trade, it will be much easier for Iran to overcome the US blockade. In addition, the Iranian arms market could be created across the Arabian Peninsula.



While the development of ongoing bilateral relations is good for the Middle East, it is a cause for concern for many. Normalization of relations between the two countries could reduce US arms sales by 50 billion. Because then the war situation and security threats will come down a lot.



Israel, on the other hand, would never want two longtime enemies to become friends. At any moment, the Arab countries can unite against Israel. Israel's dependence on Arab countries may decrease.



But in diplomacy, the interests of the two countries are always paramount. Iran and Saudi Arabia have no choice but to normalize relations if they want the future security and prosperity of their respective countries.



Therefore, both countries need to show sincerity and prudence to bring an air of peace to the Middle East.



Bilaterally appropriate steps will have a positive impact on a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian problem. At the same time, there will be stability in the oil market. Iran and Saudi Arabia will be able to share a common interest in stabilizing oil prices in their economies.



