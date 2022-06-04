Forthcoming budget amid economic challenges

Bangladesh's economy is being revived in the post-Covid period. Although the pace is a bit slow, we are witnessing the revival of the economy in various sectors. At the same time, the international context needs to be taken into consideration. Because the negative effects of Covid on the world economy have not yet subsided and will not subside quickly.



The war in Ukraine has had a major impact on the world economy. This is indirectly affecting our country as well as other countries. This war has created polarization in international politics and foreign trade.



As a result, we have to keep an eye on foreign trade. Against such a backdrop, the government will have to keep a close eye on some issues as the national budget is being announced next month.



It is understood that the government is facing an internal challenge on the one hand and a global challenge on the other hand in formulating this year's budget. In this situation, the budget must first consider the challenges of the outside world. For this, it has become necessary to review the pace and nature of our efforts to diversify our export trade.



We are seeing some progress in the export of readymade garments recently. In contrast, other sectors need to be considered. Danger can come if we continue to depend on one product.



Of these, Bangladesh Bank has recently increased the cash incentive to 20 per cent instead of 30 per cent value addition at the local level. This means that if you add 20 percent price to the ready-made garments at the local level, you will get a cash incentive.



But now 20 percent value addition is not very much, so by importing cloth, yarn, machinery, buttons, etc., you will add 20 percent value and get incentives in return.



However, the capacity of the domestic industry is not increasing through this process. So it is clear that the garment sector is being kept alive with repeated incentives and it has to be assumed that this sector is still a child.



Now is the time to give impetus to other sectors. Among them are leather, ceramics, electronic products, jute products and many other products produced in the cottage industry. They need to be encouraged. That should be noted in the budget.



Third, the country's import growth has been more than 40 percent, which is eating away at foreign exchange reserves. Imports of machinery and intermediate goods or raw materials have increased. With this less necessary things are also being imported. For this we have to pay close attention to imports.



Bangladesh Bank has recently imposed some restrictions. It is a principle and must be adhered to. It was seen that Bangladesh Bank lifted the policy again, it will not be right. We now need to diversify our exports as well as replace imports. We have to focus on reducing imports. Bangladesh is becoming an import dependent country day by day.



Therefore, we can see that the contribution of big industries to the GDP is increasing and the contribution of domestic industries and small industries is decreasing. Even the contribution of agriculture is declining.



There is a deep connection between looking at indigenous industries, encouraging indigenous entrepreneurs and employment. Because these industries create more employment. We have to do it in the current situation.



Fourthly, some special steps have to be taken carefully in this year's budget considering the internal issues related to governance.



The economies of all the countries in trouble abroad were better than ours. Great example is Sri Lanka. Their per capita income is much higher than ours. Their growth was much higher than ours. The quality of their human resources is also very good. But these could not play a role in preventing the fall.



Basically, there is a direct relationship between economics and politics. Politics, good governance are very important for the economy. When these things go bad, it hurts the economy. That injury is not easily overcome. For this, we have to pay attention to the issues, we have to increase the good governance and accountability of government and non-government organizations.



Fifth, we need to pay close attention to employment. Failure to ensure equitable distribution does not provide relief for growth. Looking at the extent to which people are suffering due to the recent rise in inflation, we can see the lack of balanced distribution of growth.



Poor, lower and lower middle class people are under impossible pressure. On the one hand, their income is not increasing. Again, the burden of extra VAT is increasing to enjoy them. Under pressure from both sides, they have fallen into a deadly situation. We have to see this in the budget.



Sixth, more emphasis must be placed on poverty alleviation. That being said, poverty has increased since the arrival ofCovid. Many are also claiming that poverty has not increased. But the purchasing power of human beings and their standard of living has also decreased - this is clearly seen.



Seventh, we need to present the budget formulation, its strategy and implementation process more accurately to the people and give the right action plan.



Eighth, we need to review long-term projects. Recently, 11 projects worth around Tk 6,000 crore have been approved. The problem is that the projects are not completed on time and then their duration and cost increase. The question is, if a project costs from Tk 10,000crore to Tk 30,000crore, is the benefit tripled?



Therefore, it is necessary to review the adoption and implementation of such projects.



Above all, the budget needs to be made more rational. Expenses should be reduced as much as possible. Our sources of income are shrinking day by day. That needs to be expanded

Tarek Tanvir, Student,

University of Chittagong



















