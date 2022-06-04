Video
Home Editorial

Drives against illegal rice hoarding deliver mixed results

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

While the government on Tuesday launched a fresh spate of drives against illegal rice hoarders across the country - rice prices continues to shoot up. Prices of both fine and coarse rice increased by Tk 4 per kg on June 1 - the very day food ministry commenced the drives. Moreover, prices of other kitchen market essentials have also increased over the last couple of days.

We, however, fail to understand why the recent drives have negatively impacted the price range of rice markets. Also, if such drives fail to serve the actual purpose by restoring discipline and control price, what's the need to launch drives?

Apart from rice, prices of potato, flour, lentil and sugar have also reportedly increased by Tk 2 to 5 per kg in the retail and wholesale markets.

How the food ministry now plans to respond to these price hikes? Will it launch separate drives for each of the stated kitchen essentials?

From a trading perspective, it is also important to mention that fearing arrest and seizure of goods, a significant number of wholesalers have slowed down procuring from rice millers and also reduced volume of procurements.

This may be a reason behind the price hike, but the entire buying -selling mechanism needs to be closely monitored and investigated.

What appears whimsical to us, despite all the colourful statistics and numbers shown by our food and agriculture ministries, the country is supposed to be self-sufficient in food grain production. But the reality suggests a different picture.   

Despite being self-sufficient and registering surplus production in recent years, law and order in the sector is markedly missing.

It suggests the food sector has seemingly gone into the hands of an organised syndicate which is frequently manipulating prices of all items ranging from food grains to kitchen essentials. The intensity of wider price manipulation is growing by the hour. And millions of people are being forced to squeeze out the last Taka from their pockets.  

The point, nevertheless, we expect recent drives against illegal rice hoarders to continue until the goal is reached. As instructed by the food minister, local administrations must increase monitoring to spot and seize illegal stockpiles of paddy and rice. Mobile courts must ensure checking licences of shopkeepers whether they are storing rice accordingly. Legal actions must be taken against the shopkeepers not cooperating with the government. Moreover, local administrators and law enforcers must stop local corporations from procuring rice and paddy, unless they have their own mills.



