Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:33 PM
Home Countryside

Illegal nets seized at Hatiya

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022
Our Correspondent



HATIYA, NOAKHALI, June 3: A total of 1,80,000 meters of illegal fishing net were seized from different places in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Later, the seized nets were burnt at Nalchira Ghat under the upazila on Wednesday morning. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Noakhali River Police conducted a drive in the upazila and seized 1,80,000 meters of fishing nets and 8 mosquito nets used by the fishermen from Chatla Ghat, Moulvirchar and Saddam Bazar Ghat areas. However, the fishermen fled from the scene.
Local fishermen said the market value of these nets would be around Tk 1 crore.


