

Bagmara farmers get bumper litchi production

According to trading sources, now litchis are being marketed locally, and huge volumes are sent to different districts including Dhaka and Chittagong.

Traders are coming from far areas across the country to purchase litchis. Their purchased litchis are being transported by trucks to their respective areas.

According to sources at the Upazila Agriculture Office, there are more than 200 litchi orchards in Bagmara Upazila, having over 10,000 litchi trees. Although there are small and big litchi orchards in almost every area of 16 unions and two municipalities of the upazila, most of the litchi orchards are in Balia Village of Maria Union.

Almost every house in the village has a litchi garden or tree. The soil of the village is quite suitable for litchi cultivation.

One Asaduzzaman Asad of the village has three litchi gardens. Asad, vice-chairman of Bagmara Upazila, said, the bumper litchis have been harvested from his three orchards. He is expecting to sell litchis of worth Tk 15 lakh.

Another litchi farmer from the same village Majnu Mandal said, he has two litchi gardens. This year bumper yield has been achieved for fair weather, he added. He is also expecting a sale of Tk 20 lakh from his two gardens.

Now markets in the upazila are full of litchis. On the basis of quality, litchis are selling at various rates.

Abdur Razzak, upazila agriculture officer, confirmed the bumper litchi yielding in Bagmara.

Litchi growers will be able to earn about Tk 10 crore this year, he added.









BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, June 3: Bumper production of attractive coloured litchi were recorded in Bagmara Upazila of the district.According to trading sources, now litchis are being marketed locally, and huge volumes are sent to different districts including Dhaka and Chittagong.Traders are coming from far areas across the country to purchase litchis. Their purchased litchis are being transported by trucks to their respective areas.According to sources at the Upazila Agriculture Office, there are more than 200 litchi orchards in Bagmara Upazila, having over 10,000 litchi trees. Although there are small and big litchi orchards in almost every area of 16 unions and two municipalities of the upazila, most of the litchi orchards are in Balia Village of Maria Union.Almost every house in the village has a litchi garden or tree. The soil of the village is quite suitable for litchi cultivation.One Asaduzzaman Asad of the village has three litchi gardens. Asad, vice-chairman of Bagmara Upazila, said, the bumper litchis have been harvested from his three orchards. He is expecting to sell litchis of worth Tk 15 lakh.Another litchi farmer from the same village Majnu Mandal said, he has two litchi gardens. This year bumper yield has been achieved for fair weather, he added. He is also expecting a sale of Tk 20 lakh from his two gardens.Now markets in the upazila are full of litchis. On the basis of quality, litchis are selling at various rates.Abdur Razzak, upazila agriculture officer, confirmed the bumper litchi yielding in Bagmara.Litchi growers will be able to earn about Tk 10 crore this year, he added.