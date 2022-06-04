Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Bagmara farmers get bumper litchi production

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 337
Our Correspondent

Bagmara farmers get bumper litchi production

Bagmara farmers get bumper litchi production

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, June 3: Bumper production of attractive coloured litchi were recorded in Bagmara Upazila of the district.
According to trading sources, now litchis are being marketed locally, and huge volumes are sent to different districts including Dhaka and Chittagong.
Traders are coming from far areas across the country to purchase litchis. Their purchased litchis are being transported by trucks to their respective areas.
According to sources at the Upazila Agriculture Office, there are more than 200 litchi orchards in Bagmara Upazila, having over 10,000 litchi trees. Although there are small and big litchi orchards in almost every area of 16 unions and two municipalities of the upazila, most of the litchi orchards are in Balia Village of Maria Union.
Almost every house in the village has a litchi garden or tree. The soil of the village is quite suitable for litchi cultivation.
One Asaduzzaman Asad of the village has three litchi gardens. Asad, vice-chairman of Bagmara Upazila, said, the bumper litchis have been harvested from his three orchards. He is expecting to sell litchis of worth Tk 15 lakh.
Another litchi farmer from the same village Majnu Mandal said, he has two litchi gardens. This year bumper yield has been achieved for fair weather, he added. He is also expecting a sale of Tk 20 lakh from his two gardens.
Now markets in the upazila are full of litchis. On the basis of quality, litchis are selling at various rates.
Abdur Razzak, upazila agriculture officer, confirmed the bumper litchi yielding in Bagmara.
Litchi growers will be able to earn about Tk 10 crore this year, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Illegal nets seized at Hatiya
Bagmara farmers get bumper litchi production
Five shops burnt at Sonargaon
Four minors among six drown
Three found dead in three districts
207 detained on different charges
Tungipara Jute Mills set to be eroded
Jute farmers expect good output in Pabna


Latest News
Announcement on fresh gas price hike on Sunday
Bicycle rally held on World Environment Day
Padma Bridge lampposts lighted up partially on trial basis
Agricultural technology fair launches in Bogura
WB country director, Khaleda Zia to be invited to Padma Bridge opening
Rajshahi mango yield reduces this season, record in price
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Next election won't be acceptable without BNP: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda
Workshop on PM's 10 special initiatives held in Meymensingh
District conference of 'Swadhinota Sikkhok Porishad' held in Natore
Most Read News
Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence
Modern technology being added to marine fishing boats: Rezaul
Dialogue needed on how to prevent WWIII: Russia
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days
Crimes against humanity: Fugitive death row convict held
DU 'Ga' unit admission test held
CPB calls upon people to be united for restoration of voting rights
Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
17 more dengue cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft