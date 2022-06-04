Five shops burnt at Sonargaon

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ, June 3: Five shops were gutted by fire in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Locals said a fire broke out from the office room of local unit of BNP at Barodi Bazar at around 11pm and soon it engulfed the adjacent shops.

On information, fire service personnel rushed to the scene and doused the fire after one and a half hours of frantic effort.

The fire might have originated from electric short circuit, said Sonargaon Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Sujon Kumar Halder.



