Four minors among six drown

Six people including four minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Kurigram, Noakhali, Barishal and Kishoreganj, in two days.

KURIGRAM: A teenage boy and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in Bhurungamari and Nageshwari upazilas of the district on Wednesday.

A teenage boy drowned in the Kaljani River in Bhurungamari Upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Akram Ali, 13, son of Israfil Ali, a resident of Uttar Dhaldanga Kaziar Char Village under Shilkhuri Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Akram was going to the Kaljani River in the area in the evening to catch fish.

At one stage of fishing, he drowned in the river.

Sensing the matter, locals recovered his body from the river.

The family members said Akram was an epilepsy patient.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

On the other hand, a minor child drowned in a pond in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bipasha Akhter, 1, daughter of Belal Hossain, an inhabitant of Dhanirampur Village under Kachakata Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Bipasha fell down into a pond next to her house in the morning while she was playing near its bank.

Later on, the family members recovered her body from the pond.

Kachakata PS OC Jahedul Islam confirmed the incident.

KABIRHAT, NOAKHALI: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Kabirhat Upazila in Noakhali district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Saimun Islam, 2, son of Obayed Ullah, and Farjana Akter Raisa, 2, daughter of Emdadul Haque Sohel. They were residents of Podua Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said the Saimun and Raisa drowned in a pond while playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and took to a nearby clinic, where the on-duty doctor declared the minors dead.

Kabirhat PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A 15-month-old minor boy drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jihad Hossain, son of Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Purba Sujonkathi Village under Goila Union in the upazila.

Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam said Jihad fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while he was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead, the official added.

KISHOREGANJ: A woman drowned and a minor child went missing after a trawler capsized in the Dhanu River in Itna Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rangmahal Begum, wife of Abdul Salek, a resident of Dhaki Munshihat Village in Mithamoin Upazila of the district.

The missing child is Rahman, 2, son of the deceased.

Local sources said a trawler left Charpara Village under Dhaki Union of Mithamoin Upazila for Chamta Ghat of Karimganj Upazila in the morning. At one stage, the trawler capsized in the river.

All the passengers were able to swim ashore, but Rangmahal along with her child could not.

Later on, the body of the woman was recovered from the river.

Itna PS OC Kamrul Islam Molla confirmed the incident.









