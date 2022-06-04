Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four minors among six drown

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 317
Our Correspondents

Six people including four minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Kurigram, Noakhali, Barishal and Kishoreganj, in two days.
KURIGRAM: A teenage boy and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in Bhurungamari and Nageshwari upazilas of the district on Wednesday.
A teenage boy drowned in the Kaljani River in Bhurungamari Upazila in the evening.
The deceased was identified as Akram Ali, 13, son of Israfil Ali, a resident of Uttar Dhaldanga Kaziar Char Village under Shilkhuri Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Akram was going to the Kaljani River in the area in the evening to catch fish.
At one stage of fishing, he drowned in the river.
Sensing the matter, locals recovered his body from the river.
The family members said Akram was an epilepsy patient.
 Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
On the other hand, a minor child drowned in a pond in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Bipasha Akhter, 1, daughter of Belal Hossain, an inhabitant of Dhanirampur Village under Kachakata Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Bipasha fell down into a pond next to her house in the morning while she was playing near its bank.
Later on, the family members recovered her body from the pond.
Kachakata PS OC Jahedul Islam confirmed the incident.
KABIRHAT, NOAKHALI: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Kabirhat Upazila in Noakhali district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Saimun Islam, 2, son of Obayed Ullah, and Farjana Akter Raisa, 2, daughter of Emdadul Haque Sohel. They were residents of Podua Village in the upazila.
Quoting locals, police said the Saimun and Raisa drowned in a pond while playing near its bank.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and took to a nearby clinic, where the on-duty doctor declared the minors dead.
Kabirhat PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.
BARISHAL: A 15-month-old minor boy drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Jihad Hossain, son of Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Purba Sujonkathi Village under Goila Union in the upazila.
Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam said Jihad fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while he was playing beside it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead, the official added.
KISHOREGANJ: A woman drowned and a minor child went missing after a trawler capsized in the Dhanu River in Itna Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rangmahal Begum, wife of Abdul Salek, a resident of Dhaki Munshihat Village in Mithamoin Upazila of the district.
The missing child is Rahman, 2, son of the deceased.
Local sources said a trawler left Charpara Village under Dhaki Union of Mithamoin Upazila for Chamta Ghat of Karimganj Upazila in the morning. At one stage, the trawler capsized in the river.
All the passengers were able to swim ashore, but Rangmahal along with her child could not.
Later on, the body of the woman was recovered from the river.
Itna PS OC Kamrul Islam Molla confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Illegal nets seized at Hatiya
Bagmara farmers get bumper litchi production
Five shops burnt at Sonargaon
Four minors among six drown
Three found dead in three districts
207 detained on different charges
Tungipara Jute Mills set to be eroded
Jute farmers expect good output in Pabna


Latest News
Announcement on fresh gas price hike on Sunday
Bicycle rally held on World Environment Day
Padma Bridge lampposts lighted up partially on trial basis
Agricultural technology fair launches in Bogura
WB country director, Khaleda Zia to be invited to Padma Bridge opening
Rajshahi mango yield reduces this season, record in price
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Next election won't be acceptable without BNP: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda
Workshop on PM's 10 special initiatives held in Meymensingh
District conference of 'Swadhinota Sikkhok Porishad' held in Natore
Most Read News
Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence
Modern technology being added to marine fishing boats: Rezaul
Dialogue needed on how to prevent WWIII: Russia
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days
Crimes against humanity: Fugitive death row convict held
DU 'Ga' unit admission test held
CPB calls upon people to be united for restoration of voting rights
Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
17 more dengue cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft