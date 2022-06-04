Three found dead in three districts

Three people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Chattogram, Pirojpur and Munshiganj, on Thursday.

CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a young man from a room in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Prince Das, 28, son of Sunil Das, a resident of Burischar Union under the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in a 3-storey building in Veterinary Hospital Road area under Hathazari Municipality at around 10pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hathazari Police Station (PS) Aminul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Munia Akhter, 20, wife of Jahidul Islam, a resident of Chenauta Village in the upazila.

Khadija Begum, mother of the deceased, said Jahidul saw the hanging body of Munia in the morning.

She was then rescued and rushed to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Bhandaria PS Md Mosharraf Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a man in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man hanging from a tree next to the upazila stadium at around 11am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

Sreenagar PS OC Kamruzzaman confirmed the incident.





















