207 detained on different charges

A total of 297 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Rajshahi, Narayanganj, Pabna, Moulvibazar and Kurigram, recently.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 194 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 21 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrant, eight were drug addicts and the remaining six were held on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 23 people on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 21 had arrest warrants and the remaining two were held on various charges.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 30 people in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 19 had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and the remaining seven were held on various charges.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 33 people in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.

Among the arrestees, 24 had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the remaining three were held on various charges.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 38 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, 18 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining 10 were held on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 29 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 16 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining three were held on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession.

Legal action has been taken against the detainees, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 30 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of police (media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had warrants, 14 were drug-addicts and the remaining four were held on various charges.

During drives, 44 grams heroin, 25 yaba tablets, four litre phensidyl, and 125 grams hemp were recovered from their possession.

Legal actions have been taken against them, police informed.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Police arrested nine people along with arms from Sonargaon Upazila in the district on Tuesday night when they were allegedly preparing for a robbery.

The arrested people are Kawsar, 23, Sharif, 25, Jasim Uddin, 23, Shobel Miah, 28, Sanny, 19, Bijoy, 24, Jewel, 19, Najir Islam, 20, and Rocky, 25.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of Sonargaon Police Station (PS) conducted a drive in Tipordi area at night and arrested nine people when they were preparing for a robbery at vehicles on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

The law enforcers also seized some locally-made weapons, eight mobile phone sets and a pickup van from their possessions.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon PS Hafizur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested were produced before the court on Wednesday.

PABNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with a firearm from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested person is Md John.

RAB-12 sources said, on information, a team of the elite force led by its Acting Commander Kishore Roy conducted a drive in the house of John at night and arrested him along with a foreign revolver.

The arrested confessed of his involvement in arms dealing for long during the preliminary interrogation.

A case under the Arms Act has been filed against the arrested with Pabna Sadar PS in this connection.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested a convicted criminal from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested is Tajud, 60. He was a convicted criminal.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Inspector (Investigation) Md Aminul Islam arrested him from Sanjarpur area under Sharifpur Union in the upazila at night.

The arrested was, however, sent to jail on Saturday morning following a court order.

Kulaura PS OC Binoy Bhusan confirmed the matter.

ROWMARI, KURIGRAM: Members of RAB arrested two persons in connection with the killings of a woman and her minor child in Rowmari Upazila of the district.

The arrested are Jakir Hossain alias Jafial, 28, and Chan Mia, 43, residents of Okrakanda Village under Shoulmari Union in the upazila.

RAB-14 sources confirmed the information in a press briefing at Rowmari Officers' Club on Wednesday noon.

According to the press briefing, a team of the law enforcers led by Squadron Leader Ashiq Uzzaman arrested Jakir Hossain from Bakshiganj area of Jamalpur, and later, on information took from him, arrested Chan Mia from Boalmari Village in Rowmari.

Earlier, five-month-old Habib was found slaughtered at a paddy field in Natunbandar area under Rowmari Union on May 21 last. At that time, the deceased's mother was also found there in a critical condition.

Later, Habib's mother Hafsa Akhter Harena succumbed to her injuries on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Hafsa's father lodged a murder case with Rowmari PS.

















