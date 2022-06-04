Video
Tungipara Jute Mills set to be eroded

300 workers fear financial hardship

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 336
Our Correspondent

The photo shows Tungipara Jute Mills that might be devoured by the Madhumati River anytime. photo: observer



GOPALGANJ, June 3: Tungipara Jute Mills in the district is set to be devoured by the Madhumati River anytime.
The erosion by the river is now only 2-3 feet away of the mill. The mills owner and 300 workers including 200 female ones are passing a very panic time.  
The jute mills is located in Gahardanga Village. To evade the erosion, the jute mills authorities are dumping chips and bricks while sand bags are being dumped by Water Development Board (WDB). But despite that, the erosion is not stopped.
In 2010, Tungipara Jute Mills was established; at that time, it was 50 feet away from the river bank. It is the only jute mills in the upazila. A total of 300 labourers from local and other areas of the country are employed.
Labourers demanded of the government to take effective measures to resist the erosion.
A woman labourer Rehana Aktar said, "We are poor. If we work in mills, we get food. If the mills is closed, we will have no option to survive."
Mariam Begum, Afi Khan and several others said, "Many of us here have been left by our husbands, and husbands of few others have died. We have been working for several years to feed our sons and daughters. Our families are dependent on our salaries."
A male labourer Mannan Sheikh, above 60, said, "Since the beginning, three members of my family have been working in the mills. If the mills is closed, we will just die without food."
Ebadat Khalifa and his brother Nazir Khalifa said, at the time of establishing the jute mills, there was no erosion; few years back sand bags were dumped on the other bank of the river, then current water diverted flow to hitting our bank, he added. "Despite our effort to stop the erosion, it is continuing."
If the government does not take any step to resist the erosion, it is not possible to protect the jute mills, he further said. The closer will throw 300 workers into financial hardship, he added.
WBD's Sub-Assistant Engineer Rashedul Islam said, many areas in the upazila have been under erosion threats; the erosion-prone areas have been surveyed; according to instructions from the highest authorities, measures will be taken to resist the erosion.


