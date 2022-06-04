

Jute farmers expect good output in Pabna

Jute plants have grown up brightly in the district, making growers to expect bumper yielding.

According to sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE)-Pabna, a total of 1,05,464 metric tons (MT) of jute production has been fixed from total 45,118 ha of located in all nine upazilas of Pabna.

The farmed lands included 4,770 ha lands with 11,162 mt production in Atghoria, 9,103 ha with 21,294 mt in Pabna Sadar, 646 ha with a target of 155 mt in Vangura, 8,710 ha with 20,381 mt in Sujanagar, 3,390 ha with 7,933 mt in Bera, 430 ha with 1,006 mt in









