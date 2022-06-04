Two die from snakebite in Moulvibazar, Rajshahi

Two women died from snakebite in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Rajshahi, on Wednesday.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A woman died from snakebite in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Lilai Bibi, 46, wife of Ekram Uddin, a resident of Madhyabhag Village under Adampur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a venomous snake bit Lilai Bibi while she was cooking in the house at around 5pm, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the woman to Moulvibazar 250-bed General Hospital as her condition was deteriorated.

Later, she succumbed to her injuries in the evening.

RAJSHAHI: A woman died from snakebite in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Akena Begum, 45, wife of Abdus Samad, a resident of Debipur Village under Durgapur Municipality.

Local sources said a venomous snake bit the woman in the house at noon.

Sensing the matter, the family members took her to a local snake charmer. As her condition was deteriorated, she was then rushed to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the woman to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Later on, Akena Begum was declared dead at the RMCH on arrival.

Durgapur Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer (Acting) Dr SM Abdullah confirmed the incident.

















