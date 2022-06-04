Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 314
Our Correspondents

Three people including an expatriate have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Joypurhat, Kushtia and Moulvibazar, recently.
JOYPURHAT:  a college student was killed in a road accident in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shetu Saha, 21, a second year student of Bogura Azizul Haque College.
The accident took place at around 10am when a speedy truck hit a motorcycle carrying Shetu near Battali Bazar area on the Battali-Khetlal Road, which left him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khetal Police Station (PS) Raushan Yazdani confirmed the incident.
KUSHTIA: a former student of Islamic University was killed in a road accident in Mirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Khalid Bin Kuddus, 28, son of Abdul Kuddus Anowari of Poraghati Village in Tangail District. He was a former student of Al-Quran and Islamic Studies Department of the university.
Mirpur PS OC Golam Mostafa said a bus hit Abdul Khalid in Boholbaria Village of the upazila on the day, leaving him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kushtia General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Khalid dead, the OC added.
JURI, MOULVIBAZAR: An expatriate from Juri Upazila in the district was killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia recently.
His body was brought to the country on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Islam Uddin, 45, a resident of Jangalia Village under Sagarnal Union in the upazila. He worked as a labourer in Arar Town in Saudi Arabia.
The deceased's family sources said Islam Uddin was killed in a road accident there recently.
He was buried at a local graveyard in Jangalia Village after his namaz-e-janaza on Thursday noon.
Sagarnal Union Parishad Member Muslim Mia confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Illegal nets seized at Hatiya
Bagmara farmers get bumper litchi production
Five shops burnt at Sonargaon
Four minors among six drown
Three found dead in three districts
207 detained on different charges
Tungipara Jute Mills set to be eroded
Jute farmers expect good output in Pabna


Latest News
Announcement on fresh gas price hike on Sunday
Bicycle rally held on World Environment Day
Padma Bridge lampposts lighted up partially on trial basis
Agricultural technology fair launches in Bogura
WB country director, Khaleda Zia to be invited to Padma Bridge opening
Rajshahi mango yield reduces this season, record in price
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Next election won't be acceptable without BNP: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda
Workshop on PM's 10 special initiatives held in Meymensingh
District conference of 'Swadhinota Sikkhok Porishad' held in Natore
Most Read News
Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence
Modern technology being added to marine fishing boats: Rezaul
Dialogue needed on how to prevent WWIII: Russia
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days
Crimes against humanity: Fugitive death row convict held
DU 'Ga' unit admission test held
CPB calls upon people to be united for restoration of voting rights
Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
17 more dengue cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft