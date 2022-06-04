Three killed in road mishaps in three districts

Three people including an expatriate have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Joypurhat, Kushtia and Moulvibazar, recently.

JOYPURHAT: a college student was killed in a road accident in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shetu Saha, 21, a second year student of Bogura Azizul Haque College.

The accident took place at around 10am when a speedy truck hit a motorcycle carrying Shetu near Battali Bazar area on the Battali-Khetlal Road, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khetal Police Station (PS) Raushan Yazdani confirmed the incident.

KUSHTIA: a former student of Islamic University was killed in a road accident in Mirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Khalid Bin Kuddus, 28, son of Abdul Kuddus Anowari of Poraghati Village in Tangail District. He was a former student of Al-Quran and Islamic Studies Department of the university.

Mirpur PS OC Golam Mostafa said a bus hit Abdul Khalid in Boholbaria Village of the upazila on the day, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Kushtia General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Khalid dead, the OC added.

JURI, MOULVIBAZAR: An expatriate from Juri Upazila in the district was killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia recently.

His body was brought to the country on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Islam Uddin, 45, a resident of Jangalia Village under Sagarnal Union in the upazila. He worked as a labourer in Arar Town in Saudi Arabia.

The deceased's family sources said Islam Uddin was killed in a road accident there recently.

He was buried at a local graveyard in Jangalia Village after his namaz-e-janaza on Thursday noon.

Sagarnal Union Parishad Member Muslim Mia confirmed the incident.













