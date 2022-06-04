10 people ‘commit suicide’ in 10 districts

A total of 10 people including five females have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in 10 districts- Pirojpur, Gazipur, Kurigram, Chapainawabganj, Jamalpur, Sylhet, Dinajpur, Natore, Joypurhat and Barishal, in five days.

PIROJPUR: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Samapti Moitra 42, wife of Assistant Head Teacher of Shreeramkhati Secondary School Pabitra Majumder, a resident of Kalibari area in the upazila. She was the daughter of Sunil Moira.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Samapti drank poison in the house in the evening following a family feud.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Nazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nazirpur Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nur Mohamad, 21, son of Saiz Uddin, a resident of Ishwarpur Village under Bahadursadi Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Nur Mohammad committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his bed room in the house in the afternoon as his father refused to buy him a motorcycle.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaliganj Police Station Md Aminul Islam confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A housewife, who drank poison in Fulbari Upazila of the district, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rumi Begum, 20, wife of Lokman Mia, a resident of Jele Para area under Borobhita Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Fulbari PS SI Rahan Alam said Rumi Begum and her husband Lokman Mia had been at loggerheads over the family issues for the last couple of days.

On Monday, an altercation took place in between the couple.

As a sequel to it, Rumi drank poison in the house.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the housewife to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later on, she died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at around 1:30pm on Wednesday while undergoing treatment, the SI added.

Fulbari PS SI Fazlur Rahman confirmed the incident in the evening.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A trader reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed pistol in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Sharif Hossain, 60, son of late Yahia, was a resident of Dewpura Village under Parbatipur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Sharif Hossain shot himself in head with a licensed pistol in his bedroom at around 11am.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident, adding necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

JAMALPUR: A young man has reportedly committed suicide in Madarganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shakib Talukdar, 22, son of Sajjad Talukdar, a resident of Gaberpara Village under Madarganj Municipality.

Local sources said Shakib committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of a room in the house in the morning as his cousin Shahzada Talukder accused him of stealing a battery of a pickup van a few days back.

The family members rescued him and took to Madarganj Upazila Health complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Madarganj PS OC Arshed Ali confirmed the incident, adding that legal will be taken in this regard.

SYLHET: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan in Golapganj Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Ayesha Siddiqa, daughter of Abdul Ahad, a resident of Sheikhpur Gotargaon Village in the upazila.

Police sources said the family members found Ayesha hanging from the ceiling fan with a scarf tied around her neck in the house at night.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Golapganj Model PS SI Partho confirmed the incident.

He said they yet to identify the reason behind the suicide.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the SI added.

DINAJPUR: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself after hacking his wife in the district town on Sunday noon.

Deceased Muktar Ali Mandal, 40, was the son of Siraj Mandal of Madain Village in Patnitala Upazila of Naogaon District. He was a stationary trader by profession. He along with his wife lived in Ramnagar area in Dinajpur Town.

Police sources said an altercation took place in between Muktar Ali and his wife Motahira Akhter, 35, in the house at Ramnagar over his work at noon. At one stage of the altercation, Muktar Ali hacked Motahira with a sharp weapon. Later, he hanged himself with his wife's scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house.

Sensing the matter, neighbours rescued injured Motahira and rushed her to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

The deceased's wife Motahira said her husband had been suffering from mental disorder.

Kotwali PS SI Nur Alam confirmed the incident.

NATORE: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Singra Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Bithi Begum, 22, was the wife of Mosharraf Hossain, a resident of Hossainpur Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Bellal Uddin of Aftabnagar Village in the same upazila.

Police and local sources said Bithi got married with Mosharraf about four years back.

However, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house.

Sensing the matter, neighbours rescued her and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Bithi dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Singra PS OC Noor-e-Alm Siddiqi confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Liza Begum, wife of Jahangir Alam, 29, a resident of Kanupur Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Liton Hossain of Kanda Village in Badalgachhi Upazila of Naogaon District.

Local sources said Liza got married with Jahangir about seven years back. Members of her in-laws often tortured Liza over dowry money since the marriage. On Saturday, she was tortured again.

Following this, Liza drank poison in the afternoon out of huff with his husband's family.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued her and took to Akkelpur Upazila Health Complex first and later, she was shifted to Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital.

The on-duty doctor of Joypurhat Adhunik District Hospital referred her to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) as her condition deteriorated further.

Later, she died at the SZRMCH at night while undergoing treatment there.

Akkelpur PS OC Saidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this connection.

BARISHAL: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself out of huff with his wife in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Deceased Arafat Hossain Razib, 28, was a resident of Atipara Village under Bamrail Union in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

The deceased's brother Sakibur Rahman said an altercation took place in between Razib and his wife over trivial matter on Friday.

As a sequel to it, Razib's wife went to her parents' house out of anger.

Later, Razib hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house out of huff with his wife.

The family members found the hanging body of Razib on Saturday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Wazirpur Model PS OC Ali Arshad confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members after formalities.















