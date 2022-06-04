Soaring price hike of essentials cripples consumers at Juri



A kitchen market in Juri Upazila of Moulvibazar. photo: observer

In the last 15 days, almost all daily commodities registered an abnormal price hike. General consumers have fallen into uttered disarray.

General consumers alleged that due to lack of administrative overseeing in consumers' markets, the price hike trend has turned to be chainless. They think the prices of essentials have been raised under trading syndication.

It has created a hiccupping among low-earning people mostly.

A recent visit to Kaminiganj and Bhabaniganj bazaars found per bag poultry feed selling at Tk 2,800 against previous Tk 2,200, a higher by Tk 600 per bag. That is why, the egg price has gone up by Tk 8-10 per haali (four pieces) from Tk 30/32. So per haali-egg was selling at Tk 40-42 at the retail level.

Both retail sellers and general consumers are facing the disarray.

Besides, per bag coarse rice is selling at Tk 2,500 against previous Tk 2,400, Nazirshail variety at Tk 1,650 against Tk 1,500 per bag (15kg), and super aromatic Chini Gunra at Tk 140 against previous Tk 120.

Wheat flour price which was at Tk 47 per kg in the last week has jumped to Tk 56, and flour (Maida) is selling at Tk 70 against previous Tk 64.

Powered chilli is selling at Tk 295 per kg against previous Tk 255, potato at Tk 20 per kg against Tk 12, onion at Tk 45 per kg against Tk 30, red gram pulse at Tk 120 against Tk 95, and edible sugar is selling at Tk 80 per kg against Tk 75.

Okra is selling at Tk 40 per kg against Tk 30 a week back, brinjal at Tk 60 per kg against Tk 40, and soya bean is selling at Tk 198 against Tk 160 last week.

Price of per kg beef has increased to Tk 750-800 from previous Tk 650, followed by broiler chicken at Tk 165-170 per kg against Tk 140 while red chicken is selling at Tk 600 per kg against previous Tk 450.

An egg purchaser Samsu Mia said, the egg price is increasing; one month back per haali was selling at Tk 32; later on, it was selling at Tk 34 two weeks back; and now per haali is selling at Tk 42.

Traders Jahidul Islam Sapu and Abul Kalam said, prices of all essentials have gone up.

A housemaid Sultana Begum alleged, "Now survival has become tough for us. At the time of price increasing, there was crisis of commodities, but after the price hike, there is no crisis. So it is understood that traders are making trickery with goods."

A rickshaw-puller Farid Mia said, "My daily earning was affected because of few days' rainfall. Now it develops dizziness in my head hearing asking price of goods. Surviving with family has been difficult."

Kitchen items trader Chhabed Ali said, "Adjusting purchasing rates, I sell items making some profits. All items are available in bazaars, but due to rain and flood, vegetables prices have gone up a bit."

On condition of anonymity a private job holding consumer said, salaries of government service holders are increasing day by day; they are not getting it trouble to purchase essentials. "We the private job holders are facing all the worse. Survival has been tough. If the soaring price continues, we will just die from starvation."

Assistant Director of the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection-Moulvibazar Md Al Amin said, "We are conducting drive in each upazila of the district to keep essentials prices affordable to consumers and control bazaars."

"Our drive will continue for public interest," he added.

















