Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

After Sonia, Priyanka  tests Covid positive

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 322

NEW DILHI, June 3:  A day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi tested Covid positive, Priyanka Gandhi on Friday tweeted she too has tested positive with mild symptoms. "Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who cam contact with me to take all necessary precautions," the Congress leader tweeted.
On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi had cut her visit to Lucknow short and returned to Delhi after Sonia Gandhi tested Covid positive. No reason was given for the sudden change of schedule. The two-day meeting in Lucknow was to discuss the strategy for the party's revival in Uttar Pradesh.
Sonia Gandhi had developed a mild fever on Wednesday evening and was tested for Covid on Thursday. She was found positive. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Sonia Gandhi met several leaders over the last week and some of them have been found Covid positive. "Congress President will appear before ED on 8th June, as informed by us earlier. We, at Indian National Congress, shall keep you posted about any future developments," Surjewala said.
PM Modi tweeted on Thursday wishing Sonia Gandhi a speedy recovery.
-HT



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
After Sonia, Priyanka  tests Covid positive
Sri Lanka seeks UN help on food shortages
Putin critic and ex-PM Kasyanov leaves Russia
On 100th day of Russian invasion, Zelensky vows victory
Kremlin says 'certain results achieved' in Ukraine
Hunger crisis looms as no end to Ukraine war in sight: UN
Israel prefers diplomacy on Iran but could act alone, Bennett tells IAEA chief
Ukraine war 'will have no winner,' UN says on 100th day of fight


Latest News
Announcement on fresh gas price hike on Sunday
Bicycle rally held on World Environment Day
Padma Bridge lampposts lighted up partially on trial basis
Agricultural technology fair launches in Bogura
WB country director, Khaleda Zia to be invited to Padma Bridge opening
Rajshahi mango yield reduces this season, record in price
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Next election won't be acceptable without BNP: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda
Workshop on PM's 10 special initiatives held in Meymensingh
District conference of 'Swadhinota Sikkhok Porishad' held in Natore
Most Read News
Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence
Modern technology being added to marine fishing boats: Rezaul
Dialogue needed on how to prevent WWIII: Russia
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days
Crimes against humanity: Fugitive death row convict held
DU 'Ga' unit admission test held
CPB calls upon people to be united for restoration of voting rights
Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
17 more dengue cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft