Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Sri Lanka seeks UN help on food shortages

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 329

COLOMBO, June 03: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka is seeking urgent United Nations help to build a stockpile of essential foods, the prime minister's office said Friday, after authorities warned of looming starvation.
Acute shortages of food, fuel and other essential goods, along with record inflation and rolling blackouts, have inflicted widespread misery in the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis.
Scarce supplies of petrol, diesel and fertiliser have made it difficult for farmers to grow crops, while the agricultural sector is still reeling from a disastrous organic policy that kneecapped yields last year.
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization is now planning a "food crisis response plan" to shore up reserves and will also offer more funds for urban agriculture, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said in a statement.
Parliamentary speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana warned in April that Sri Lanka was facing "very acute food shortages and starvation".
Around half of Sri Lanka's rice production was lost last year, and the latest cultivation season which started last month has been disrupted because of fertiliser shortages.
Sri Lanka's painful economic crunch was sparked by a shortage of foreign currency, leaving traders unable to pay for critical imports, including fertiliser.
The government has since defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt and is seeking an International Monetary Fund bailout.
Most of Sri Lanka's fertiliser is imported, but last year President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced a ban on foreign agrochemicals as the country's foreign reserves began running out.
The policy was billed as an effort to fashion Sri Lanka into the world's first 100 percent organic farming nation, but was abruptly halted after farmers left their fields fallow.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
After Sonia, Priyanka  tests Covid positive
Sri Lanka seeks UN help on food shortages
Putin critic and ex-PM Kasyanov leaves Russia
On 100th day of Russian invasion, Zelensky vows victory
Kremlin says 'certain results achieved' in Ukraine
Hunger crisis looms as no end to Ukraine war in sight: UN
Israel prefers diplomacy on Iran but could act alone, Bennett tells IAEA chief
Ukraine war 'will have no winner,' UN says on 100th day of fight


Latest News
Announcement on fresh gas price hike on Sunday
Bicycle rally held on World Environment Day
Padma Bridge lampposts lighted up partially on trial basis
Agricultural technology fair launches in Bogura
WB country director, Khaleda Zia to be invited to Padma Bridge opening
Rajshahi mango yield reduces this season, record in price
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Next election won't be acceptable without BNP: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda
Workshop on PM's 10 special initiatives held in Meymensingh
District conference of 'Swadhinota Sikkhok Porishad' held in Natore
Most Read News
Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence
Modern technology being added to marine fishing boats: Rezaul
Dialogue needed on how to prevent WWIII: Russia
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days
Crimes against humanity: Fugitive death row convict held
DU 'Ga' unit admission test held
CPB calls upon people to be united for restoration of voting rights
Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
17 more dengue cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft