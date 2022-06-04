On 100th day of Russian invasion, Zelensky vows victory

KYIV, June 03: Ukraine will emerge victor in the war started by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday as Moscow's invasion of its neighbour entered its 100th day with Russian troops pounding the Donbas region.

Thousands of people have been killed, millions sent fleeing and towns turned into rubble, since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine on February 24.

Russia's advance has been slowed by a fierce Ukrainian resistance which repelled them from around the capital and forced Moscow to shift its aims towards capturing the east.

Russia has since taken a fifth of Ukrainian territory -- tripling the land under its occupation from 2014 when it seized Crimea and parts of Donbas.

Moscow assessed that "certain results have been achieved," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, pointing to the "liberation" of some areas from what he called the "pro-Nazi armed forces of Ukraine".

But Zelensky said Russia will not prevail appearing in a video accompanied by the same key political leaders also shown in a video posted on February 24 when they vowed to defend their country.
















