Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 June, 2022, 8:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

On 100th day of Russian invasion, Zelensky vows victory

Published : Saturday, 4 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 326

KYIV, June 03: Ukraine will emerge victor in the war started by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday as Moscow's invasion of its neighbour entered its 100th day with Russian troops pounding the Donbas region.
Thousands of people have been killed, millions sent fleeing and towns turned into rubble, since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Russia's advance has been slowed by a fierce Ukrainian resistance which repelled them from around the capital and forced Moscow to shift its aims towards capturing the east.
Russia has since taken a fifth of Ukrainian territory -- tripling the land under its occupation from 2014 when it seized Crimea and parts of Donbas.
Moscow assessed that "certain results have been achieved," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, pointing to the "liberation" of some areas from what he called the "pro-Nazi armed forces of Ukraine".
But Zelensky said Russia will not prevail appearing in a video accompanied by the same key political leaders also shown in a video posted on February 24 when they vowed to defend their country.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
After Sonia, Priyanka  tests Covid positive
Sri Lanka seeks UN help on food shortages
Putin critic and ex-PM Kasyanov leaves Russia
On 100th day of Russian invasion, Zelensky vows victory
Kremlin says 'certain results achieved' in Ukraine
Hunger crisis looms as no end to Ukraine war in sight: UN
Israel prefers diplomacy on Iran but could act alone, Bennett tells IAEA chief
Ukraine war 'will have no winner,' UN says on 100th day of fight


Latest News
Announcement on fresh gas price hike on Sunday
Bicycle rally held on World Environment Day
Padma Bridge lampposts lighted up partially on trial basis
Agricultural technology fair launches in Bogura
WB country director, Khaleda Zia to be invited to Padma Bridge opening
Rajshahi mango yield reduces this season, record in price
Bangladesh reports 22 fresh Covid cases, zero death
Next election won't be acceptable without BNP: Ex-CEC Nurul Huda
Workshop on PM's 10 special initiatives held in Meymensingh
District conference of 'Swadhinota Sikkhok Porishad' held in Natore
Most Read News
Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence
Modern technology being added to marine fishing boats: Rezaul
Dialogue needed on how to prevent WWIII: Russia
Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in two days
Crimes against humanity: Fugitive death row convict held
DU 'Ga' unit admission test held
CPB calls upon people to be united for restoration of voting rights
Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
17 more dengue cases reported
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft